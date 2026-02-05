The Mask Experience

This piece is an homage to my Russian, Polish, Jewish roots, inspired by the Matryoshka doll, often called Babushka, a symbol of lineage, motherhood, and generational memory.



A metaphor for venturing into our roots and lineage as a pilgrimage, not fully known, but deeply felt in our bones, in the stories we carry and those still waiting to be revealed.



It reflects the layers we hold through lineage, memory, and lived experience. The women who came before me, the ones I feel in my bones, the ones I have never met, and all that has been lost, hidden, or buried along the way.



Beneath these layers is the smallest version of us, the inner child, the divine spark, the part we reach by moving through each layer as it reveals itself over time, and the part we are here to create from.



Through bold color and expression, this mask becomes a vessel for healing, repair, and ancestral remembrance and wisdom, a responsibility we carry as part of our tikkun.



Honoring where I come from while allowing myself the freedom to express, create, and be fully seen.



This piece is an invitation to return to our roots, to reconnect with what lives within us, and to remember what we are here to carry forward.



We each have an opportunity, an initiation, to explore the layers within, a process only we can move through, one layer at a time.



We are not meant to do it alone.

We are here to witness and hold one another as we find our way deeper within.





Elana Merzin is a Macro Social Worker, Jewish Artist, and Founder of The WildHERness Co. (TWC), a creative and spiritual ecosystem, and evolving movement, for women navigating burnout, transition, and reclamation.



With over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit and social impact sector, her work lives at the intersection of creativity, healing, and systems change, rooted in the belief that inner work is essential to repairing the world (tikkun olam).



After years of experiencing burnout and vicarious trauma within the nonprofit sector, Elana found her way back to art as a means of processing, healing, and reconnecting with herself.



Shaped by movement, transition, and a raw navigation of liminal spaces, her path has been defined by in-between moments where she reclaimed her identity as an artist and now shares her journey openly to support and inspire others to reclaim their own.



She supports women in reclaiming their voice, lineage, and creative expression, especially in moments of in-between and becoming.



Elana sees and experiences the world through color, using creativity as a lifeline for transformation and integration.



She is the creator of Counting the Omer Within (CTOW), a 49-day journey between Passover and Shavuot weaving Kabbalah, embodiment, and art.



Her work invites all of us into a deeper exploration of the layers within, and what becomes possible when we listen to the emotional ache that calls us there.



