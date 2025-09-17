The Massie Masked Halloween Ball

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Must be 21 or older for alcohol consumption. Upon entry, each ticket holder receives 2 complimentary basket raffle tickets (value up to $300), 1 drink ticket, 1 food ticket, a free bookmark, and a keepsake.





There is music, dancing, singing, snacks, a mask contest (Theme: Legends of the Sea), a basket raffle, 50/50, and a cash bar! Reminder: Costumes not required - just a masquerade mask.





Mask contest at 9 PM with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes!





Basket Raffle 9:45 PM for 18+ baskets worth $30-300!





50/50 10:15 PM





Dress Code: Dress your best - business casual or cocktail party! And don't forget your mask! (We will have plain ones at the door for a small fee).





Space is limited, so get your tickets now! After purchase, you will receive an email with all the details!