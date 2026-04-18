THE MATTHEW 25 OPEN

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About this event
Community Sponsorship includes:
Signage at one hole
Acknowledgement on our website
SENT Global Apparel
The Impact Sponsorship includes:
Signage at one hole
Acknowledgement on our website
Event-wide recognition
SENT Global Apparel
The Mission Partner Sponsorship includes:
Signage at one hole
Acknowledgement on our website
Event-wide recognition
sent gLOBal apparel
Speaking opportunity
$
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