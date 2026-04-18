SENT Global

Hosted by

SENT Global

About this event

THE MATTHEW 25 OPEN

4500 Club Dr

Brighton, MI 48116, USA

Single Entry
$500
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Group Entry (4 golfers)
$1,800
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
COMMUNITY SPONSORSHIP
$500

Community Sponsorship includes:

Signage at one hole

Acknowledgement on our website

SENT Global Apparel

IMPACT SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

The Impact Sponsorship includes:

Signage at one hole

Acknowledgement on our website

Event-wide recognition

SENT Global Apparel

MISSION PARTNER SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

The Mission Partner Sponsorship includes:

Signage at one hole

Acknowledgement on our website

Event-wide recognition

sent gLOBal apparel

Speaking opportunity

Add a donation for SENT Global

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