The MAX Gala

About this event
Any amount over $75 will be recognized as a tax-deductible donation to MGMF. All guests will be considered for Best Dressed!
As a Red Carpet Icon, you will receive up to two tickets to the gala, a curated MAXimalist welcome gift, and distinguished recognition in our official program for your generous support.
As a member of The Editorial Board, you will receive up to four tickets to the gala, a curated MAXimalist welcome gift, and premier recognition during our program—with corporate sponsors receiving the added distinction of logo placement on our website, in our marketing, and at the event.
We strongly recommend pre-purchasing your $20 valet pass today, as parking at Experience 868 is strictly limited and expected to reach capacity.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!