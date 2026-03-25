The Max Garland Memorial Fund

Hosted by

The Max Garland Memorial Fund

About this event

The MAX Gala

868 N Franklin St

Chicago, IL 60610, USA

Trendsetters (General Admission)
Pay what you can

Any amount over $75 will be recognized as a tax-deductible donation to MGMF. All guests will be considered for Best Dressed!

Red Carpet Icons (Sponsor)
$500
Available until Jun 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Red Carpet Icon, you will receive up to two tickets to the gala, a curated MAXimalist welcome gift, and distinguished recognition in our official program for your generous support.

The Editorial Board (Premier Sponsor)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a member of The Editorial Board, you will receive up to four tickets to the gala, a curated MAXimalist welcome gift, and premier recognition during our program—with corporate sponsors receiving the added distinction of logo placement on our website, in our marketing, and at the event.

Valet Parking (No admission)
$20

We strongly recommend pre-purchasing your $20 valet pass today, as parking at Experience 868 is strictly limited and expected to reach capacity.

Add a donation for The Max Garland Memorial Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!