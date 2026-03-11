The McConnell Foundation Junior Board 2026 Crawfish Boil

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About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the McConnell Foundation Junior Board Crawfish Boil, hosted by Blind Tiger Pub in beautiful Downtown Charleston! On Wednesday, April 15th, from 6-9 PM, enjoy a lively celebration featuring delicious all you can crawfish, great company, and an incredible cause. With tickets priced at just $50 (non-refundable), your support will go directly toward the McConnell Foundation and its mission to fund pediatric cancer research at Shawn Jenkins Memorial Hospital. Let’s come together to make a difference while enjoying Charleston’s finest traditions. Don’t miss this chance to contribute to a life-changing cause! Get your tickets now and be part of something truly special.
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