The Meadow Market

BOOK: Bee Basics- An Introduction to Our Native Bees item
BOOK: Bee Basics- An Introduction to Our Native Bees
$10

Bee Basics: An Introduction to Our Native Bees by Beatriz Moisset and Stephen Buchmann is a 40-page, full-color booklet that explores the fascinating world of North America’s 3,500 native bee species. Lavishly illustrated by Steven Buchanan, it covers bee diversity, life cycles, nesting habits, and the flowers they visit. It also includes tips for gardeners and homeowners on how to conserve bees and their habitats.

BOOK: Bumble Bees of the Eastern United States item
BOOK: Bumble Bees of the Eastern United States
$15

Bumble Bees of the Eastern United States is the first guide to all 21 bumble bee species found east of the 100th Meridian. Co-authored by Drs. Sheila Colla, Leif Richardson, and Paul Williams, this 103-page book features detailed color photos, distribution maps, and identification keys. It also includes information on each species' natural history, diet, and life cycle, along with details on parasitic "cuckoo bees."

BROCHURE: Bumble Bees are Essential (x50) item
BROCHURE: Bumble Bees are Essential (x50)
$15

Bumble Bees are Essential: Helping Pollinators Thrive

Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.

BROCHURE: Honey Bees (x50) item
BROCHURE: Honey Bees (x50)
$15

Honey Bees: How You Can Help Them

Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.

BROCHURE: Plight of the Pollinator (x50) item
BROCHURE: Plight of the Pollinator (x50)
$15

Plight of the Pollinator: How You and Your Garden are Needed

Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.

BROCHURE: Plight of the Pollinator (x50) item
BROCHURE: Plight of the Pollinator (x50)
$15

Plight of the Pollinator: Save Money, Time, and Energy with IVM and Energy Rights-of-Way for Pollinators

Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.

BROCHURE: Protecting Pollinators (x50) item
BROCHURE: Protecting Pollinators (x50)
$15

Protecting Pollinators: Why and How Pesticide Applicators Can Help Them

Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.

Note Cards item
Note Cards
$20

Set of 10 blank note cards using designs from previous year's Pollinator Posters. Envelopes included.

POSTER: 2025 (x1) item
POSTER: 2025 (x1)
$35

Pollinators Weave Connections

Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2025 (x3) item
POSTER: 2025 (x3)
$50

Pollinators Weave Connections

Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2025 (x6) item
POSTER: 2025 (x6)
$60

Pollinators Weave Connections

Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2025 (x9) item
POSTER: 2025 (x9)
$70

Pollinators Weave Connections

Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2024 (x1) item
POSTER: 2024 (x1)
$35

Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture

Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2024 (x3) item
POSTER: 2024 (x3)
$50

Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture

Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2024 (x6) item
POSTER: 2024 (x6)
$60

Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture

Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2024 (x9) item
POSTER: 2024 (x9)
$70

Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture

Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.

Poster is 24'' x 36''

POSTER: 2023 (x1) item
POSTER: 2023 (x1)
$35

Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter

Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.

Poster is 28" x 34"

POSTER: 2023 (x3) item
POSTER: 2023 (x3)
$50

Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter

Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.

Poster is 28" x 34"

POSTER: 2023 (x6) item
POSTER: 2023 (x6)
$60

Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter

Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.

Poster is 28" x 34"

POSTER: 2023 (x9) item
POSTER: 2023 (x9)
$70

Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter

Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.

Poster is 28" x 34"

POSTER: 2022 (x1) item
POSTER: 2022 (x1)
$35

Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths

The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!

Poster is 24" x 33"

POSTER: 2022 (x3) item
POSTER: 2022 (x3)
$50

Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths

The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!

Poster is 24" x 33"

POSTER: 2022 (x6) item
POSTER: 2022 (x6)
$60

Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths

The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!

Poster is 24" x 33"

POSTER: 2022 (x9) item
POSTER: 2022 (x9)
$70

Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths

The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!

Poster is 24" x 33"

SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Binder) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Binder) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Binder)
$175

Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.

SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Binder) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Binder) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Binder)
$225

Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.

SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Digital) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Digital) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (U.S. Digital)
$85

Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.


The digital curriculum kit includes everything except for the printed curriculum. Instead, you will receive the lesson plans on a USB drive.

SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Digital) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Digital) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Canadian Digital)
$110

Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.


The digital curriculum kit includes everything except for the printed curriculum. Instead, you will receive the lesson plans on a USB drive.

SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Refill) item
SGK: BeeSmart School Garden Kit (Refill)
$50

The Kit refill contents include:

  • 1 cornmeal bag
  • 100 pipe-cleaners
  • 1 Bee Tube Nest
  • 30 small paper cups
  • 1 educator’s dissection seed
  • 30 peat pods
  • 30 cucumber seeds
  • 30 wooden plant makers
  • 15 milkweed seeds specific to your ecoregion
  • 30 prairie coneflower seeds
  • 30 purple coneflower seeds
  • 3 cotton swabs
TRAINING MODULE: Protecting Pollinators (Digital USB) item
TRAINING MODULE: Protecting Pollinators (Digital USB)
$20

As a certified pesticide applicator educator, you are trained to teach applicators the proper selection, use, and application of pesticides to protect crops in an environmentally responsible manner. This training module is designed to help you increase your awareness and skill in minimizing the effects of pesticide applications on pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, birds, bats, and other animals.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing