The Meadow Market

Bee Basics: An Introduction to Our Native Bees by Beatriz Moisset and Stephen Buchmann is a 40-page, full-color booklet that explores the fascinating world of North America’s 3,500 native bee species. Lavishly illustrated by Steven Buchanan, it covers bee diversity, life cycles, nesting habits, and the flowers they visit. It also includes tips for gardeners and homeowners on how to conserve bees and their habitats.
Bumble Bees of the Eastern United States is the first guide to all 21 bumble bee species found east of the 100th Meridian. Co-authored by Drs. Sheila Colla, Leif Richardson, and Paul Williams, this 103-page book features detailed color photos, distribution maps, and identification keys. It also includes information on each species' natural history, diet, and life cycle, along with details on parasitic "cuckoo bees."
Bumble Bees are Essential: Helping Pollinators Thrive
Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.
Honey Bees: How You Can Help Them
Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.
Plight of the Pollinator: How You and Your Garden are Needed
Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.
Plight of the Pollinator: Save Money, Time, and Energy with IVM and Energy Rights-of-Way for Pollinators
Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.
Protecting Pollinators: Why and How Pesticide Applicators Can Help Them
Order free printed versions and pay only for the shipping and handling.
Set of 10 blank note cards using designs from previous year's Pollinator Posters. Envelopes included.
Pollinators Weave Connections
Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Pollinators Weave Connections
Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Pollinators Weave Connections
Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Pollinators Weave Connections
Created by artist Deanna Derosia, this poster depicts the essential role pollinators play in creating connections and culture in our communities.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture
Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture
Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture
Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Vision 2040: Thriving Ecosystems, Economies, and Agriculture
Created by artist Regina Milan, this poster depicts a vision for where humans and pollinators will be in 2040, with ecosystems, economies, and agriculture thriving.
Poster is 24'' x 36''
Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter
Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.
Poster is 28" x 34"
Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter
Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.
Poster is 28" x 34"
Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter
Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.
Poster is 28" x 34"
Climate Change is in Our Hands - Little Things Matter
Created by artist Carol Schwartz, this poster focuses on climate change and pollinators, and how there are “little things” that we can do as individuals to help fight climate change while supporting pollinators, the little creatures that do so much.
Poster is 28" x 34"
Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths
The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!
Poster is 24" x 33"
Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths
The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!
Poster is 24" x 33"
Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths
The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!
Poster is 24" x 33"
Wings of Life: Pollinating Butterflies and Moths
The 2022 Wings of Life Pollinator Poster features butterflies and moths and the essential role they play in pollination, culture, and ecosystem services throughout North America. Butterflies and moths are found in almost every terrestrial ecosystem, from deserts to tropical rainforests, and thousands of flowering plants have evolved to rely specifically on their pollination services. Beautiful artwork by Natalya Zahn. Order yours today!
Poster is 24" x 33"
Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.
Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.
Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.
The digital curriculum kit includes everything except for the printed curriculum. Instead, you will receive the lesson plans on a USB drive.
Each Kit has components that can be used at school, at home, and online to maximize the learning experience. Although we know a diverse group of schools will be using this Kit, we have included the California School Standards at the end of each Lesson Plan as a point of reference. There will also be recommendations that will help connect community resources to the outdoor classroom.
The digital curriculum kit includes everything except for the printed curriculum. Instead, you will receive the lesson plans on a USB drive.
The Kit refill contents include:
As a certified pesticide applicator educator, you are trained to teach applicators the proper selection, use, and application of pesticides to protect crops in an environmentally responsible manner. This training module is designed to help you increase your awareness and skill in minimizing the effects of pesticide applications on pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, birds, bats, and other animals.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing