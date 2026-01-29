The Meadowbrook School

The Meadowbrook School's Annual Gala

99 Station Ave

Glenside, PA 19038, USA

Admission for One
$150

Enjoy an elegant evening of dining and drinks while supporting The Meadowbrook School, including admission for one guest and access to raffles, the live auction, and Stand Up for Meadowbrook.

Admission for Two
$275

Attend together and enjoy a special bundled rate for two, including admission for both guests, dinner and drinks, and access to raffles, the live auction, and Stand Up for Meadowbrook. (Save $25 compared to two individual tickets.)

SPONSORSHIP: Fun Size
$150
  • Event Signage: Listed recognition
  • Event Slideshow: Listed recognition
  • Event Program: Listed recognition
  • Social Media Recognition: Not included
  • Event Webpage: Listed recognition
  • FYI Newsletter Feature: Not included
  • Event Tickets: Not included - this is a sponsorship ONLY donation
SPONSORSHIP: Sweet Supporter
$500
  • Event Signage: Listed recognition
  • Event Slideshow: Listed recognition
  • Event Program: Listed recognition
  • Social Media Recognition: Not included
  • Event Webpage: Logo recognition
  • FYI Newsletter Feature: Not included
  • Event Tickets: 2 tickets
SPONSORSHIP: Everlasting
$1,000
  • Event Signage: Small logo recognition
  • Event Slideshow: Listed recognition
  • Event Program: Listed recognition
  • Social Media Recognition: Dedicated sponsor post (annually)
  • Event Webpage: Logo recognition
  • FYI Newsletter Feature: Not included
  • Event Tickets: 4 tickets
SPONSORSHIP: The Chocolatier
$2,500
  • Event Signage: Large logo recognition
  • Event Slideshow: Logo recognition
  • Event Program: Logo recognition
  • Social Media Recognition: Dedicated sponsor post (biannually)
  • Event Webpage: Linked logo recognition
  • FYI Newsletter Feature: Linked logo (biannually)
  • Event Tickets: 6 tickets
SPONSORSHIP: The Golden Ticket
$5,000
  • Event Signage: Extra-large logo recognition
  • Event Slideshow: Logo recognition
  • Event Program: Logo recognition
  • Social Media: Dedicated sponsor post (quarterly)
  • Event Webpage: Linked logo recognition
  • FYI Newsletter: Quarterly linked logo feature
  • Event Tickets: 8 tickets with a sponsored table

