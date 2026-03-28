Hosted by

The Meadowbrook School

About this event

The Meadowbrook School's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1641 Hampton Rd, Meadowbrook, PA 19046, USA

SERVICES: Handyman for the Day item
SERVICES: Handyman for the Day
$200

Starting bid

Nicklous Brothers has been a family-run business since 1974, specializing in residential additions, remodelings, and design-build projects. With in-house expertise in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, we ensure quality craftsmanship, and seamless project execution. 

Restrictions: Labor ONLY, excludes materials

Value: $800

Donor: The Nicklous Family 

MEADOWBROOK: Fun Day with Mrs. Provost item
MEADOWBROOK: Fun Day with Mrs. Provost
$100

Starting bid

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