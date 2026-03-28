The Meadowbrook School's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Nicklous Brothers has been a family-run business since 1974, specializing in residential additions, remodelings, and design-build projects. With in-house expertise in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, we ensure quality craftsmanship, and seamless project execution.
Restrictions: Labor ONLY, excludes materials
Value: $800
Donor: The Nicklous Family
Starting bid
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