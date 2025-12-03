Inspiring Minds

THE MEET UP - Community Fitness Party

848 Woodland St NE

Warren, OH 44483, USA

Weight Lifting 8AM-10AM
$10

Secure your weight lifting spot in the main gym from 8:00AM-10:00AM. Includes access to classes.

Weight Lifting 10AM-12PM
$10

Secure your weight lifting spot in the main gym from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Includes access to classes.

Weight Lifting 12PM-2PM
$10

Secure your weight lifting spot in the main gym from 12:00PM-2:00PM. Includes access to classes.

CLASS "Weights & Worship" 9:00-10:00AM
$10

Join Fitness Coach Christina Rivera for a one-hour Weights & Worship Class. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.

CLASS "Power Core Pilates" 10:30-11:30AM
$10

Join Fitness Coach Lisa Lachowski for a one-hour Power Core Pilates Class. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.

CLASS "Strength Training" 12:00-1:00PM
$10

Join Fitness Tim Cayson for a one-hour Strength Training Class in the weight room. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.

CLASS "Zumba" 1:00-2:00PM
$10

Join Fitness Coach Christina Rivera for a one hour Zumba Class. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.

Motivation Sponsor
$1,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

• Your company name & logo printed exclusively on t-shirts given to all event attendees.

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 4 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Fuel Zone Sponsor
$750

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Main Gym.

• Co-create custom smoothie recipe named after your company.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

• A table at our Expo Booth at The Meet Up.

Fitness Class Sponsor
$500

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Fitness Class Room.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Workout Partner Sponsor
$250

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Expo Booth Table
$100

• Set up an information table for your company at The Meet Up.

