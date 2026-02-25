Inspiring Minds

Hosted by

Inspiring Minds

About this event

THE MEET UP - Community Fitness & Deadlift Party

848 Woodland St NE

Warren, OH 44483, USA

Weight Lifting
$10

Secure your weight lifting spot in the main gym anytime from 8:00AM-2:00PM. Includes access to the Deadlift Party and Fitness Classes.

Deadlift Party 9:00-11:00AM
$10

Jon the Deadlift Party from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Includes access to the main gym and Fitness Classes.

Power Core Pilates Class 11:30-12:30AM
$10

Join Fitness Coach Lisa Lachowski for a one-hour Power Core Pilates Class. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.

Motivation Sponsor
$1,000

ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!

• Your company name & logo printed exclusively on t-shirts given to all event attendees.

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 4 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Fuel Zone Sponsor
$750

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Main Gym.

• Co-create custom smoothie recipe named after your company.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

• A table at our Expo Booth at The Meet Up.

Fitness Class Sponsor
$500

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Fitness Class Room.

• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Workout Partner Sponsor
$250

• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.

• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.

Expo Booth Table
$100

• Set up an information table for your company at The Meet Up.

Add a donation for Inspiring Minds

$

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