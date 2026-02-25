THE MEET UP - Community Fitness & Deadlift Party

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About this event
Secure your weight lifting spot in the main gym anytime from 8:00AM-2:00PM. Includes access to the Deadlift Party and Fitness Classes.
Jon the Deadlift Party from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Includes access to the main gym and Fitness Classes.
Join Fitness Coach Lisa Lachowski for a one-hour Power Core Pilates Class. Includes access to weight lifting and cardio equipment outside of class time.
ONLY ONE AVAILABLE!
• Your company name & logo printed exclusively on t-shirts given to all event attendees.
• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.
• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).
• 4 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.
• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Main Gym.
• Co-create custom smoothie recipe named after your company.
• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).
• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.
• A table at our Expo Booth at The Meet Up.
• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up, displayed in the Fitness Class Room.
• Recognition on social media post event (14,000+ total followers).
• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.
• Company name & logo displayed on signage at The Meet Up.
• 2 entries for weight lifting at The Meet Up.
• Set up an information table for your company at The Meet Up.
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