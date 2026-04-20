2026 Silent Auction

Own the splashiest legacy in town.





This is your chance to bestow a title worthy of its greatness. Will it be “The Plunge of Destiny”? “Aqua Apocalypse”? “Grandma’s Revenge”? The choice—and the bragging rights—are entirely yours.





Your chosen name will be prominently displayed for all who climb the stairs of anticipation and descend into watery exhilaration. Children will shout it. Teens will Instagram it. Lifeguards will reluctantly repeat it over the PA system.





This isn’t just naming a slide—it’s cementing your place in MFC aquatic history.





Bid boldly. Name wisely. Try not to make it too hard to pronounce while screaming.