2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Save yourself the hassle of looking for parking on busy days like swim meets. Bid to win a reserved parking space that is good for the entire 2026 season.
Starting bid
Save yourself the hassle of looking for parking on busy days like swim meets. Bid to win a reserved parking space that is good for the entire 2026 season.
Starting bid
Save yourself the hassle of looking for parking on busy days like swim meets. Bid to win a reserved parking space that is good for the entire 2026 season.
Starting bid
Save yourself the hassle of looking for parking on busy days like swim meets. Bid to win a reserved parking space that is good for the entire 2026 season.
Starting bid
Sink or swim? Neither — dive in with style. Win the naming rights to our iconic high dive and be the reason swimmers gasp, photographers zoom, and kids dare each other: “You jumped off the [Your Name]!” Includes custom banner and infinite bragging rights. Warning: May induce applause, envy, and the occasional dramatic slow-motion leap. Bid boldly — your name deserves air time.
Starting bid
Ready to make a splash without getting soaked? Win the naming rights to our springboard and guarantee every graceful dive (and heroic belly flop) carries your name. Includes custom banner and eternal credit when someone shouts, “Do it off the [Your Name]!” Caution: may cause sudden urges to cartwheel and unsolicited applause. Bid high — spring into fame.
Starting bid
Own the splashiest legacy in town.
This is your chance to bestow a title worthy of its greatness. Will it be “The Plunge of Destiny”? “Aqua Apocalypse”? “Grandma’s Revenge”? The choice—and the bragging rights—are entirely yours.
Your chosen name will be prominently displayed for all who climb the stairs of anticipation and descend into watery exhilaration. Children will shout it. Teens will Instagram it. Lifeguards will reluctantly repeat it over the PA system.
This isn’t just naming a slide—it’s cementing your place in MFC aquatic history.
Bid boldly. Name wisely. Try not to make it too hard to pronounce while screaming.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!