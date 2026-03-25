The Men Heal Conference - 4 City Tour

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About this event
TX; Chicago, IL; Kansas City, MO; Detroit, MI
Presented by title for ALL cities
+ Vendor activation pop-up
+ 3-minute Sponsor spotlight (day 1)
+ Top logo backdrop placement
+ Dedicated sponsor interview
+ Social media feature (all cities)
+ Onstage activation (2 cities)
+ Mid-tier backdrop placement
+ Sponsor interview feature (day 2)
+ Social media features on 2 channels
+ Inclusion on post-event package
This vendor ticket includes one table and two chairs for your setup. All products and services offered must be specifically focused on supporting, serving, or improving the well-being of men. Vendors are encouraged to align their offerings with the conference’s mission of men’s healing, growth, and empowerment.
$
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