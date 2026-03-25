Lifted Of Kansas City

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Lifted Of Kansas City

About this event

The Men Heal Conference - 4 City Tour

Multiple Cities - Dallas

TX; Chicago, IL; Kansas City, MO; Detroit, MI

Exclusive Tier
$13,500

Presented by title for ALL cities
+ Vendor activation pop-up
+ 3-minute Sponsor spotlight (day 1)

 + Top logo backdrop placement

+ Dedicated sponsor interview

+ Social media feature (all cities)


Platinum Tier
$7,500

+ Onstage activation (2 cities)
+ Mid-tier backdrop placement
+ Sponsor interview feature (day 2)

+ Social media features on 2 channels

+ Inclusion on post-event package


Gold
$6,000
  • Vendor table in 1 city
  • On-stage recognition in 1 city
  • Logo placement on sponsor backdrop + event signage
  • 1 sponsored social post + story set tied to that city
Silver
$5,000
  • Logo on sponsor backdrop (1 City)
  • Vendor table OR resource placement (pick one)
  • On-site recognition + recap inclusion
Community Partner
$2,000
  • Logo on sponsor backdrop (1 City)
  • Vendor table OR resource placement (pick one)
  • On-site recognition + recap inclusion
Vendor
$150

This vendor ticket includes one table and two chairs for your setup. All products and services offered must be specifically focused on supporting, serving, or improving the well-being of men. Vendors are encouraged to align their offerings with the conference’s mission of men’s healing, growth, and empowerment.

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