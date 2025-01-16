The Men of Zion Charitable Foundation Golf Outing 2025

2 Foursomes (8 Golfers)
Four hole signs with company’s name/logo on #1, 3, 10 & 18
Award presenter to 1st Place Award Winner
8 guests’ tickets to luncheon
Company logo digitally displayed in live score entry rotation
Major Sponsor
$5,000
1 Foursome (4 golfers)
Company name and or logo digitally displayed in live score entry rotation
Two (2) hole signs with company’s name/logo (#1 & #18)
4 guests’ tickets to the luncheon
Luncheon Sponsor
$2,500
Recognition as luncheon sponsor
Foursome (4 golfers)
Company name/logo digitally displayed in live score entry rotation
1 hole sign with company’s name/logo
Scorecard Sponsor
$2,500
Company name and logo on all scorecards
4 Golfers/Foursome
Company logo/name digitally displayed in live score entry rotation
1 hole sign with company’s name/logo
Golf cart Sponsor
$2,500
Company name & logo on all golf carts
4 Golfers/Foursome
Company logo digitally displayed in live score entry rotation
1 hole sign with company’s name/logo
Community Sponsor
$1,000
Foursome (4 Golfers)
1 hole sign with company’s name/logo
Foursome
$700
Foursome (4 Golfers)
Longest Drive or Closest to the Pin
$500
Hole sign
Hole Sponsor
$350
Your sponsorship includes your logo at one hole.
Single Golfer
$200
Signup includes 18 holes of scramble style golf, breakfast, and lunch.
