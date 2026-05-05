The Menopause Monologues Live Art auction

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Starting bid
Painting created by Claude Winn during the Thursday April 30 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"
Starting bid
Painting created by Claude Winn during the Friday May 1 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"
Starting bid
Painting created by Claude Winn during the Saturday May 2 4:00pm performance. 84 x 42"
Starting bid
Painting created by Claude Winn during the Saturday May 2 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"
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