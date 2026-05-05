Hosted by

Fractured Atlas

About this event

The Menopause Monologues Live Art auction

"Still Here" #1 item
"Still Here" #1
$400

Starting bid

Painting created by Claude Winn during the Thursday April 30 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"

"Still Here" #2 item
"Still Here" #2
$400

Starting bid

Painting created by Claude Winn during the Friday May 1 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"

"Still Here #3 item
"Still Here #3
$400

Starting bid

Painting created by Claude Winn during the Saturday May 2 4:00pm performance. 84 x 42"

"Still Here" #4 item
"Still Here" #4
$400

Starting bid

Painting created by Claude Winn during the Saturday May 2 8:30pm performance. 84 x 42"

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