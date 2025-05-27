St. Luke Legacy Center Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

St. Luke Legacy Center Foundation, Inc.

About this event

The MENtality: Men's Mental Health Experience

1605 Brook Rd

Richmond, VA 23220, USA

VIP Experience
$150

Our exclusive VIP hour (5:00–6:00 PM) offers an elevated, invite-only experience for top-tier guests: Private viewing of a million-dollar car collection Top shelf open bar and chef-curated appetizers for the duration of the evening Complimentary guest pass to the main event VIP gift, $15 off The Lotus Brunch, raffle entry & 2025 tax deduction This space is for those who not only show up—but pour into the mission. Proceeds benefit Protect in Peace (PIP), our youth violence and weapons prevention initiative.

Add a donation for St. Luke Legacy Center Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!