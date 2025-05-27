The MENtality: Men's Mental Health Experience

Our exclusive VIP hour (5:00–6:00 PM) offers an elevated, invite-only experience for top-tier guests: Private viewing of a million-dollar car collection Top shelf open bar and chef-curated appetizers for the duration of the evening Complimentary guest pass to the main event VIP gift, $15 off The Lotus Brunch, raffle entry & 2025 tax deduction This space is for those who not only show up—but pour into the mission. Proceeds benefit Protect in Peace (PIP), our youth violence and weapons prevention initiative.