The Metro Atlanta Club: Founders Day Silent Auction

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Turn heads before you say a word. This bold gold collar necklace features a striking crimson and gold pendant with intricate beaded detail and cascading ball accents; paired with matching dome stud earrings. A sophisticated statement piece that transitions effortlessly from day to evening. Perfect for the woman who dresses with intention. Donated by Alice "AJ" Johnson
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Pamper. Indulge. Glow. Because You Deserve It. This thoughtfully curated luxury basket is filled with Avon favorites from head to toe. A complete self-care experience curated and donated by Tameka Cooksey Horton.
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Structured. Sophisticated. Stunning. This rich chocolate brown croc-embossed leather satchel features gold hardware accents, dual top handles, and a zippered closure. This is the kind of bag that completes every outfit and elevates every room you walk into. A luxurious everyday carry for the woman who means business and looks incredible doing it. Donated by Octavia Taylor.
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Grace. Strength. Beauty. The stunning framed art print captures the beauty and elegance of dance. Three dancers in fluid, expressive notion set against a warm, luminous backdrop of deep plum and gold. This piece is ready to hang and ready to inspire. A celebration of Black artistry, movement and excellence. Donated by Loretta Perry.
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A Taste of Georgia - Lane Southern Orchards Luxury Gift Basket. Straight from the heart of Georgia, this beautifully curated Basked from the legendary Lane Southern Orchards is a true Southern indulgence. The perfect gift for anyone who loves authentic Georgia flavor. Donated by Michelle Martin.
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Make your entrance unforgettable with this striking, fashion forward hat designed for the woman who carries presence, confidence and timeless style. Perfect for luncheons, special events, church, derby days or any occasion where standing out is simply expected. Donated by Gwen at Global Design Connection, LLC.
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Elegance meets versatility in this richly women wrap with golden fringe trim. Wear it as a scarf, wrap, shawl or statement accessory. The intricate paisley pattern and warm gold tones make this a timeless piece for any wardrobe. A true finishing touch. Donated by Alice "AJ" Johnson.
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Understated. Sculptural. Effortlessly chic. This stunning set of matte black ceramic vases brings instant sophistication to any space. Their smooth matte finish and clean minimalist silhouettes make them the perfect accent for a mantle, bookshelf, entryway or dining table. Style them together or apart. A must have for a home curated with intention. Donated by Loretta Perry.
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Treat yourself or someone you love to the gift of flowers. This Flora Haus gift card can be redeemed for a custom floral arrangement. Flora Haus is known for intentional, unique arrangements that transform any space into something extraordinary. Donated by Adria Wiggins.
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Pack your bags!!! Escape to Ocean Creek Vacation Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC. This stunning 3-bedroom, 2-bath Tennis Vila sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children and comes fully loaded for a perfect getaway. Bid and leave with a beach trip on the calendar. Subject to booking confirmation with the owner. Donated by Janice Andrews.
Starting bid
These two tall, sleek ceramic floor vases bring warmth, texture and organic elegance to any room. Their earthy tone and gently ribbed finish work beautifully with both modern and traditional interiors. Perfect for a foyer, living room corner or bedroom. A designer worthy piece at an incredible value. Donated by Loretta Perry.
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