The Michael Finley Foundation
Sales closed
The Michael Finley Foundation's annual raffle 2025
One chance of winning
$25
$25 -- one ticket
$25 -- one ticket
More details...
Closed
Five Chances of winning
$100
This includes 5 tickets
$100 -- five tickets
$100 -- five tickets
More details...
Closed
15 Chances of winning
$250
This includes 15 tickets
$250 -- 15 tickets
$250 -- 15 tickets
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue