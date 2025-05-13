The Mickey and Mouse Project Inc. Spay and Neuter Certificate

Spay Certificate item
Spay Certificate
$20
Please bring this certificate to your female cat's appointment to receive a $60 discount on their procedure.
Neuter Voucher item
Neuter Voucher
$15
Please bring this certificate to your male cat's appointment to receive a $40 discount on their procedure.
TNR Certificate item
TNR Certificate
$10
Please bring this certificate to your cat's appointment to receive a $30 discount on their procedure.
