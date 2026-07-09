The Midnight Masquerade -- Halloween Murder Mystery

Congratulations.

Your invitation to The Midnight Masquerade has been accepted.

On Halloween night, you'll step into an elegant evening of mystery where every guest wears a mask, every conversation holds a clue, and one carefully hidden secret ends in murder.

Your Invitation Includes:

🎭 Admission to The Midnight Masquerade

🍽️ Dinner

🔎 An interactive, actor-led murder mystery experience

✨ The chance to uncover the truth before midnight

Dress Code: Black & White Cocktail or Formal Attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged, or one will be provided at the door.