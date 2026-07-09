The Midnight Masquerade -- Halloween Murder Mystery

Congratulations.
Your invitation to The Midnight Masquerade has been accepted.
On Halloween night, you'll step into an elegant evening of mystery where every guest wears a mask, every conversation holds a clue, and one carefully hidden secret ends in murder.
Your Invitation Includes:
- 🎭 Admission to The Midnight Masquerade
- 🍽️ Dinner
- 🔎 An interactive, actor-led murder mystery experience
- ✨ The chance to uncover the truth before midnight
Dress Code: Black & White Cocktail or Formal Attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged, or one will be provided at the door.
Every mask hides a secret. One hides a killer.
Congratulations.
Your invitation to The Midnight Masquerade has been accepted.
On Halloween night, you'll step into an elegant evening of mystery where every guest wears a mask, every conversation holds a clue, and one carefully hidden secret ends in murder.
Your Invitation Includes:
- 🎭 Admission to The Midnight Masquerade
- 🍽️ Dinner
- 🔎 An interactive, actor-led murder mystery experience
- ✨ The chance to uncover the truth before midnight
Dress Code: Black & White Cocktail or Formal Attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged, or one will be provided at the door.
Every mask hides a secret. One hides a killer.