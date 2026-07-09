Elegant, ornate text for "The Midnight Masquerade: An Interactive Murder Mystery Experience" is set against a dark, patterned background.
Downtown Lawrenceburg

Hosted by

Downtown Lawrenceburg

About this event

The Midnight Masquerade -- Halloween Murder Mystery

1 Public Square

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, USA

Accept Your Invitation
$50

Congratulations.

Your invitation to The Midnight Masquerade has been accepted.

On Halloween night, you'll step into an elegant evening of mystery where every guest wears a mask, every conversation holds a clue, and one carefully hidden secret ends in murder.

Your Invitation Includes:

  • 🎭 Admission to The Midnight Masquerade
  • 🍽️ Dinner
  • 🔎 An interactive, actor-led murder mystery experience
  • ✨ The chance to uncover the truth before midnight

Dress Code: Black & White Cocktail or Formal Attire. Masquerade masks are encouraged, or one will be provided at the door.

Every mask hides a secret. One hides a killer.

Add a donation for Downtown Lawrenceburg

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!