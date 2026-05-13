💙🤍 The Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 50th Anniversary 💙🤍

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.





Please review the detailed description for the full itinerary of this exciting weekend before purchasing your ticket.





DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.





This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of the Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated





All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.