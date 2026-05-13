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Mu Eta Alumni

About this event

💙🤍 The Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. 50th Anniversary 💙🤍

138 S Atherton St

State College, PA 16801, USA

MH Soror - Early Bird Registration
$150
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.


Please review the detailed description for the full itinerary of this exciting weekend before purchasing your ticket.


DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of the Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

MH Soror - Regular Registration
$165
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.


Please review the detailed description for the full itinerary of this exciting weekend before purchasing your ticket.


DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of the Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

MH Soror - Late Registration
$175
Available until Aug 16

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.


Please review the detailed description for the full itinerary of this exciting weekend before purchasing your ticket.


DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for Sorors of the Mighty Mu Eta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

Guest Registration - Early Bird
$125
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy access weekend activities and events that are open to the public.


Guest tickets include admission for family members, friends, fellow Greeks, non–Mu Eta Sorors, and all other non-member supporters for designated public events and activities only. Please review the detailed event description and full itinerary before purchasing to understand which activities are included.


DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for guests including non–Mu Eta Sorors, family, friends, fellow Greeks, and community supporters, and grants access only to events and activities designated as open to guests.


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

Guest Registration - Regular
$150
Available until Aug 16

Enjoy access weekend activities and events that are open to the public.


Guest tickets include admission for family members, friends, fellow Greeks, non–Mu Eta Sorors, and all other non-member supporters for designated public events and activities only. Please review the detailed event description and full itinerary before purchasing to understand which activities are included.


DISCLAIMER: The user of this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of their likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for guests including non–Mu Eta Sorors, family, friends, fellow Greeks, and community supporters, and grants access only to events and activities designated as open to guests.


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

Children Registration (Under 12)
$65

Enjoy access to select family-friendly weekend activities and public events as part of this exciting celebration.


Children’s tickets are exclusively for guests under the age of 12 and provide admission only to designated child-appropriate events and activities that are open to children and families. Please review the detailed event description and full itinerary before purchasing to understand activities.


DISCLAIMER: The parent or legal guardian of the child using this ticket hereby consents to and authorizes the use of the child’s likeness in photographs or other digital media taken at the event.


This ticket is exclusively for children under the age of 12 attending as guests.


All ticket sales are final, and we do not offer refunds; however, tickets may be transferred to another eligible child guest of the ticket holder’s choosing.

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