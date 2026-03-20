Rinzai-ji Zen Center

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Rinzai-ji Zen Center

About this event

The Mimyō Daishi 650th Anniversary Commemorative Sesshin Fall 2026

2505 Cimarron St

Los Angeles, CA 90018, USA

Standard Sesshin Registration
$500

Full-time participation including the field trip and reception on September 3. For the field trip and reception, please comfirm your attendance upon registration.

Supporter Tier Registration
$900

For those who feel moved to offer additional support, we’ve included an optional “Supporter Tier” of $900 or more.

Sesshin Registration (Pay by Check or Cash)
Free

At the time of registration, please let us know how and when you intend to make your payment.

Banquet-Only
$100

General Admission Description: Join us for a special catered reception. The actual cost of hosting the banquet, including catering, staffing, and equipment, is approximately $200 per person. In the spirit of making this gathering accessible, we are offering a subsidized rate. If you are able to contribute more in support of the event, your generosity is deeply appreciated.

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