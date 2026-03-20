The Mimyō Daishi 650th Anniversary Commemorative Sesshin Fall 2026

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About this event
Full-time participation including the field trip and reception on September 3. For the field trip and reception, please comfirm your attendance upon registration.
For those who feel moved to offer additional support, we’ve included an optional “Supporter Tier” of $900 or more.
At the time of registration, please let us know how and when you intend to make your payment.
General Admission Description: Join us for a special catered reception. The actual cost of hosting the banquet, including catering, staffing, and equipment, is approximately $200 per person. In the spirit of making this gathering accessible, we are offering a subsidized rate. If you are able to contribute more in support of the event, your generosity is deeply appreciated.
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