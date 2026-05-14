The Mind Beneath the Surface

Join us for an intimate online conversation created for Albanian women around the world. Together, we will explore healing, self-awareness, generational patterns, trauma, and personal growth in a safe and supportive space.





Your registration includes:

• Access to the live online event via Google Meet

• A welcoming and judgment-free community conversation

• Reflection, connection, and shared experiences with Albanian women globally





📅 June 23, 2026

🕕 6:00–7:30 PM EST

🇦🇱 12:00–1:30 AM Albania Time





Different places. Shared stories. Stronger together. 🤍