The Mind Beneath the Surface

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About this event
Join us for an intimate online conversation created for Albanian women around the world. Together, we will explore healing, self-awareness, generational patterns, trauma, and personal growth in a safe and supportive space.
Your registration includes:
• Access to the live online event via Google Meet
• A welcoming and judgment-free community conversation
• Reflection, connection, and shared experiences with Albanian women globally
📅 June 23, 2026
🕕 6:00–7:30 PM EST
🇦🇱 12:00–1:30 AM Albania Time
Different places. Shared stories. Stronger together. 🤍
$
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