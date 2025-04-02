The Ministry Blueprint Experience

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.
This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.
This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.
This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.
This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing