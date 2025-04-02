The Ministry Blueprint Experience

Online

Donation Level 1
$150

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.

Donation Level 2
$300

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.

Donation level 3
$500

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.

Donation Level 4
$1,000

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.

Donation level 5
$1,500

This workshop is normally $1,500/person. For this workshop we are allowing people to choose their donation level.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing