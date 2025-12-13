Hosted by

Fenix Family Fund

About this event

"The Mitten" - An interactive fairy tale for children and adults

General Admission Child
$35

A magical experience with an interactive fairytale, pony rides, prizes for every child, and delicious homemade snacks

General Admission Adult
$10

Enjoy the festive atmosphere, interactive activities, and delicious homemade snacks

Family Admission
$105

A magical experience for the whole family with an interactive fairytale, games, pony rides for children, prizes, and delicious homemade food

Valid for 2 adults and up to 4 children living in the same household.

Add a donation for Fenix Family Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!