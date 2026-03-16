The Mlezi 22 Collective's Shop

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Show your solidarity and commitment to road safety with our exclusive motorcycle patch—a perfect addition to your gear.
This patch represents more than just a symbol — it represents a commitment to the mission. Every purchase directly supports the organization’s programs, outreach efforts, and the resources needed to continue making an impact in the community.
Wear it proudly and help fuel the work that keeps the mission moving forward.
Show your support and ride with purpose.
This Mlezi 22 Riders Kit is a practical kit tailored for riders, featuring a handkerchief designed for riders to wear under helmets, ensuring both comfort and protection on every ride.
Every purchase directly supports the organization’s programs, outreach efforts, and the resources needed to continue making an impact in the community.
Wear them proudly and help fuel the work that keeps the mission moving forward.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!