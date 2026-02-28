The MomCo at Crossroads Church
The MomCo at Crossroads Church has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

The MomCo at Crossroads Church

Hosted by

The MomCo at Crossroads Church

About this raffle

Sales closed

The MomCo at Crossroads Church's Annual Raffle 2026

Add a donation for The MomCo at Crossroads Church

$

Catered by Karen A
$1

Build your own Charcuterie Board gift certificate worth $100!

Staple and Spice Gift Basket
$1

Fresh Produce Basket! Produce depends on the season.

Bread and Jam
$1

Graciously donated by Anna Dudley

Couples Intro to CrossFit
$5

A couple's intro to CrossFit and Functional Fitness. Learn the 9 foundational CrossFit movements, get one on one personal coaching and develop a personal fitness plan with L-1 CrossFit coach and holistic therapist. 


90 minutes long


All levels of ability welcome 


$208 Value


https://www.mindbodyspirittherapist.com

Nelson Chiropractic
$1

Free Consultation and first adjustment!

BodyPoint Clinical Massage
$5

90-min Custom Full Body Massage, women only

Rushmore Athletics
$1

1 Free 30 minute Private Lesson

Women's Haircut Bundle
$1

1 Free Haircut for Ladies with 3 sample products graciously donated by HairForce in Box Elder, SD




Men's Haircut Bundle
$1

1 Free Haircut for a man with 3 sample products graciously donated by HairForce in Box Elder, SD

Rushmore Hotel Stay
$1

A 1-night stay at Rushmore Hotel in one of their Eco Platinum rooms!

Run Wild
$1

Three daily admissions and a free coffee card Graciously donated by Run Wild

Reptile Gardens Season Pass
$5

2026 Season Pass for a Family of 4!

Permanent Bracelet
$1

Permanent Bracelet From Metallico Permanent Jewelry


Charizard EX Black Star Promo 56 PSA 8"
$1

Charizard ex Premium Collection

2023 Pokemon


Pampered Chef Basket
$5

~Make-N-Take Snack Jar﻿

﻿~Chef's Knife

~Pairing knife set

~Reusable food pouches

~Scoop Loop

~On-The-Go serving bowl

~Veggie Peeler

~Veggie Wedger

All graciously donated by Karen A.

Color Street Basket
$1

Spring Green sparkle nails Graciously Donated by Anna Dudley

Mary Kay Basket
$5

~Sun care products
~peach satin hands
~mask set
~micellar water (makeup remover)
~lots of makeup
~plus a $20 gift card!

Crocheted Jellyfish
$1

Graciously donated by Kaitlyn Mimlitsch

Black Hills Pregnancy help center Gift Basket
$1

Mommy and Baby Things Gift Basket

Ruff Style Grooming
$1

$50 off Grooming coupon By Ruff Style Grooming

Golden Ticket Cinema
$1

4 Free Movie Tickets

Black Hills Balloon Bliss
$1

$50 off of any Balloon Arch Package

Men's Columbia Jacket
$1

Size XXL Pull over Jacket PHG, Mossy Oak, Columbia Jacket.

Graciously donated by Tractor Supply


Rain Work Jacket
$1

HH Work and Rain Jacket Helly Hansen Size XL

Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply


Men's Clothes
$1

Coldpruf base layer brand


men's lightweight military fleece base layer long sleeve top (journey) size medium

Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply

Mens under garments
$1

Coldpruf base layer brand

base layer pants (platinum II size xxl)


Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply

Strider Bike
$5

a Maroon Strider 12-Pro Balance Bike that retails at $219.99. This bike features a featherweight aluminum frame designed for tiny racers and speed demons up to 4 years old. It comes stock with a performance footrest, mini grips for tiny hands, and maintenance free wheels. 


Graceful Touch Massage
$1

60 minute massage

Graceful Touch Massage (Copy)
$1

60 minute massage

Graceful Touch Massage (Copy) (Copy)
$1

60 minute massage

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!