The MomCo at Crossroads Church's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
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Build your own Charcuterie Board gift certificate worth $100!
Fresh Produce Basket! Produce depends on the season.
Graciously donated by Anna Dudley
A couple's intro to CrossFit and Functional Fitness. Learn the 9 foundational CrossFit movements, get one on one personal coaching and develop a personal fitness plan with L-1 CrossFit coach and holistic therapist.
90 minutes long
All levels of ability welcome
$208 Value
Free Consultation and first adjustment!
90-min Custom Full Body Massage, women only
1 Free 30 minute Private Lesson
1 Free Haircut for Ladies with 3 sample products graciously donated by HairForce in Box Elder, SD
1 Free Haircut for a man with 3 sample products graciously donated by HairForce in Box Elder, SD
A 1-night stay at Rushmore Hotel in one of their Eco Platinum rooms!
Three daily admissions and a free coffee card Graciously donated by Run Wild
2026 Season Pass for a Family of 4!
Permanent Bracelet From Metallico Permanent Jewelry
Charizard ex Premium Collection
2023 Pokemon
~Make-N-Take Snack Jar
~Chef's Knife
~Pairing knife set
~Reusable food pouches
~Scoop Loop
~On-The-Go serving bowl
~Veggie Peeler
~Veggie Wedger
All graciously donated by Karen A.
Spring Green sparkle nails Graciously Donated by Anna Dudley
~Sun care products
~peach satin hands
~mask set
~micellar water (makeup remover)
~lots of makeup
~plus a $20 gift card!
Graciously donated by Kaitlyn Mimlitsch
Mommy and Baby Things Gift Basket
$50 off Grooming coupon By Ruff Style Grooming
4 Free Movie Tickets
$50 off of any Balloon Arch Package
Size XXL Pull over Jacket PHG, Mossy Oak, Columbia Jacket.
Graciously donated by Tractor Supply
HH Work and Rain Jacket Helly Hansen Size XL
Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply
Coldpruf base layer brand
men's lightweight military fleece base layer long sleeve top (journey) size medium
Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply
Coldpruf base layer brand
base layer pants (platinum II size xxl)
Graciously Donated By Tractor Supply
a Maroon Strider 12-Pro Balance Bike that retails at $219.99. This bike features a featherweight aluminum frame designed for tiny racers and speed demons up to 4 years old. It comes stock with a performance footrest, mini grips for tiny hands, and maintenance free wheels.
60 minute massage
60 minute massage
60 minute massage
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