The Monday Club

Hosted by

The Monday Club

About this event

The Monday Club 130th Annual Ball

815 Justison St

Wilmington, DE 19801, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$125
Available until May 1

This ticket includes admission to the Ball, live entertainment, and the scholarship recognition program.


Quantities are limited, and Early Bird pricing is available for a short time only. Once Early Bird tickets are sold out or the sale period ends, pricing will increase to $150.

Souvenir Book Back Cover Ad
$500

back cover page

Souvenir Book Back-Page Inside Ad
$400

Back page inside

Souvenir Book Front-Page Inside Ad
$400

Front page inside

Souvenir Book Inside Premium Ad
$450

Inside Premium

Souvenir Book Full-Page Ad
$150

Full page ad

Souvenir Book Half-Page Ad
$80

Half page ad

Souvenir Book Quarter-Page Ad
$50

Quarter page ad

Souvenir Book Eighth-Page Ad
$30

Eighth page ad

Legacy Patron
$10

The patron list is for members who wish to honor a loved one or recognize an individual or family name in the souvenir book.

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