The Monday Club 130th Annual Ball

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About this event
This ticket includes admission to the Ball, live entertainment, and the scholarship recognition program.
Quantities are limited, and Early Bird pricing is available for a short time only. Once Early Bird tickets are sold out or the sale period ends, pricing will increase to $150.
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The patron list is for members who wish to honor a loved one or recognize an individual or family name in the souvenir book.
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