No cost to attend, however, we ask that you make a donation if you can. All donations will go to the Colorado Phoenix Project! At Colorado Phoenix Project, we believe in second chances, in rebuilding lives from the ashes of hardship, and in restoring dignity to those who have lost their way. Every day, veterans, first responders, and struggling individuals face battles unseen—battles with trauma, homelessness, addiction, and hopelessness. But with your help, we can turn despair into renewal.
No cost to attend, however, we ask that you make a donation if you can. All donations will go to the Colorado Phoenix Project! At Colorado Phoenix Project, we believe in second chances, in rebuilding lives from the ashes of hardship, and in restoring dignity to those who have lost their way. Every day, veterans, first responders, and struggling individuals face battles unseen—battles with trauma, homelessness, addiction, and hopelessness. But with your help, we can turn despair into renewal.
VIP Sponsor
$100
🎟 EXCLUSIVE VIP SPONSOR TICKET🎟
🔹 PhotoWars Episode 4 🔹
💰 $100 Contribution to the Colorado Phoenix Project 💰
✔ Official Recognition – Your name or brand featured on the event website & social media shoutouts
✔ Exclusive Sponsor Badge – Show your support with a digital & physical badge recognizing your contribution
✔ VIP Access for 1 – Enjoy priority entry and exclusive networking opportunities
✔ Branded Spotlight – Get a special mention during the event & support a great cause!
Why Support?
✅ Make a Difference – Your donation directly supports youth education & empowerment
✅ Gain Visibility – Align your brand with a high-energy, mission-driven event
✅ Network & Connect – Be part of a growing movement of creatives, entrepreneurs & changemakers
#VIPMoneyPit #ExclusiveAccess #NetworkingElevated #LegacyBuilders #ColoradoPhoenixProject
🎟 EXCLUSIVE VIP SPONSOR TICKET🎟
🔹 PhotoWars Episode 4 🔹
💰 $100 Contribution to the Colorado Phoenix Project 💰
✔ Official Recognition – Your name or brand featured on the event website & social media shoutouts
✔ Exclusive Sponsor Badge – Show your support with a digital & physical badge recognizing your contribution
✔ VIP Access for 1 – Enjoy priority entry and exclusive networking opportunities
✔ Branded Spotlight – Get a special mention during the event & support a great cause!
Why Support?
✅ Make a Difference – Your donation directly supports youth education & empowerment
✅ Gain Visibility – Align your brand with a high-energy, mission-driven event
✅ Network & Connect – Be part of a growing movement of creatives, entrepreneurs & changemakers
#VIPMoneyPit #ExclusiveAccess #NetworkingElevated #LegacyBuilders #ColoradoPhoenixProject
Add a donation for Colorado Phoenix Project
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