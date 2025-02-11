PhotoWars Episode 4

No cost to attend, however, we ask that you make a donation if you can. All donations will go to the Colorado Phoenix Project! At Colorado Phoenix Project, we believe in second chances, in rebuilding lives from the ashes of hardship, and in restoring dignity to those who have lost their way. Every day, veterans, first responders, and struggling individuals face battles unseen—battles with trauma, homelessness, addiction, and hopelessness. But with your help, we can turn despair into renewal.

No cost to attend, however, we ask that you make a donation if you can. All donations will go to the Colorado Phoenix Project! At Colorado Phoenix Project, we believe in second chances, in rebuilding lives from the ashes of hardship, and in restoring dignity to those who have lost their way. Every day, veterans, first responders, and struggling individuals face battles unseen—battles with trauma, homelessness, addiction, and hopelessness. But with your help, we can turn despair into renewal.

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