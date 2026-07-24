The Montessori School of Camden's Shop

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Navy Blue infant T-shirt
Color: Heather Navy or Heather Stone
Fabric is Bella Canvas
Color: Steel Blue or Ash
Fabric: Bella Canvas Jersey (Very Soft)
SIZE REFERENCE: XS(4/5) S(6/8) M (10/12) L(14/16) XL(18/20)
Color: Light Heather Grey
Fabric: Fleece Crew (Very Soft)
SIZE REFERENCE: XS(4/5) S(6/8) M (10/12) L(14/16) XL(18/20)
Colors: Navy
Soft Fleece
Color: Heathered Charcoal
Soft Fleece
Color Options: vintage white, thyme(green), purple storm, cocoa(brown), slate(blue)
Fabric: Bella Canvas Jersey (very soft)
Unisex Sizing
Color: Oatmeal Heather
Fabric: Fleece Crew (very soft)
Sizing: Unisex
Colors: Navy or Olive
An ideal canvas for decorators, this soft fleece is everything and more at an unbeatable value.
Heathered Charcoal or Heathered Navy
Soft Fleece
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