The Montessori School of Camden

Offered by

The Montessori School of Camden

About this shop

The Montessori School of Camden's Shop

Infant T-Shirt item
Infant T-Shirt
$15

Navy Blue infant T-shirt

Toddler T-shirt item
Toddler T-shirt item
Toddler T-shirt
$16

Color: Heather Navy or Heather Stone

Fabric is Bella Canvas

  • Retail fit
  • Crewneck
  • Side seamed
  • Tear-away label
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt item
Youth T-Shirt
$18

Color: Steel Blue or Ash

Fabric: Bella Canvas Jersey (Very Soft)

  • Classic fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles


SIZE REFERENCE: XS(4/5) S(6/8) M (10/12) L(14/16) XL(18/20)

Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Youth Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

Color: Light Heather Grey

Fabric: Fleece Crew (Very Soft)

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Light Heather Grey)
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester (Heathers and Royal Frost)
  • Dyed-to-match twill neck tape
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and hem
  • Side seamed
  • Tear-away label


SIZE REFERENCE: XS(4/5) S(6/8) M (10/12) L(14/16) XL(18/20)

Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie
$32

Colors: Navy


Soft Fleece

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece (Royal Frost, Heathered Charcoal)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Light Heather Grey)
  • Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
  • Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape
  • No drawcord
  • Side seamed
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Youth Full-Zip Hoodie item
Youth Full-Zip Hoodie
$32

Color: Heathered Charcoal


Soft Fleece

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece (Royal Frost, Heathered Charcoal)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Light Heather Grey)
  • Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
  • Dyed-to-match twill neck tape
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • No drawcord
  • Side seamed
  • Tear-away label
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt item
Adult T-Shirt
$18

Color Options: vintage white, thyme(green), purple storm, cocoa(brown), slate(blue)

Fabric: Bella Canvas Jersey (very soft)

Unisex Sizing

  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • Solid Colors: 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton, 32 singles
  • Ash: 99/1 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
  • Athletic Heather/Black Heather: 90/10 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
  • Heather CVC/Blend Colors: 52/48 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
  • Prism: 99/1 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Adult Crewneck Sweatshirt
$30

Color: Oatmeal Heather

Fabric: Fleece Crew (very soft)

Sizing: Unisex

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids)
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester (Heathers and Royal Frost)
  • Tear-away label
  • Dyed-to-match twill back neck tape
  • 1x1 rib knit collar, cuffs and hem
  • Side seamed
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie
$32

Colors: Navy or Olive

An ideal canvas for decorators, this soft fleece is everything and more at an unbeatable value.  

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece (Heathers and Frosts)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Grey Frost, Light Heather Grey)
  • Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with aluminum grommets 
  • Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
  • Side seamed
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label
Adult Full-Zip Hoodie item
Adult Full-Zip Hoodie
$32

Heathered Charcoal or Heathered Navy


Soft Fleece 

  • 8.3-ounce (280 GSM)
  • 65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece
  • 60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece (Heathers and Frosts)
  • 100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Grey Frost, Light Heather Grey)
  • Jersey-lined, two-piece hood
  • Dyed-to-match drawcords with aluminum grommets 
  • Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape
  • Side seamed
  • 1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem
  • Tear-away label

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!