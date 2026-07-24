The Montessori School of Camden's Shop

Colors: Navy or Olive



An ideal canvas for decorators, this soft fleece is everything and more at an unbeatable value.

8.3-ounce (280 GSM)

65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece

60/40 ring spun cotton/polyester, 3-end fleece (Heathers and Frosts)

100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Grey Frost, Light Heather Grey)

Jersey-lined, two-piece hood

Dyed-to-match drawcords with aluminum grommets

Shoulder to shoulder back neck tape

Side seamed

1x1 rib knit cuffs and hem

Tear-away label