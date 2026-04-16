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The Montessori School of Camden

About this event

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The Montessori School of Camden's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

212 Broad St, Camden, SC 29020, USA

Brother & Sissy Children's Boutique — $75 Gift Certificate item
Brother & Sissy Children's Boutique — $75 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Treat the little one in your life to something special with a $75 gift certificate to Brother & Sissy Children's Boutique in Camden. Perfect for stocking up on adorable children's clothing, accessories, and keepsakes from this beloved local boutique.


Donated by: Brother and Sissy | Value: $75

Party Barn 5-Play Punch Card item
Party Barn 5-Play Punch Card
$40

Starting bid

Keep the kids entertained with a punch card good for 5 visits to Party Barn Play Adventure — a lifesaver for birthdays, rainy afternoons, and anytime the little ones need to burn some energy.


Donated by: Party Barn | Value: $55

"Sunny Gnome" — Original Handpainted Wooden Wall Hanging item
"Sunny Gnome" — Original Handpainted Wooden Wall Hanging
$1

Starting bid

A cheerful handpainted wooden gnome in a blue pointed hat, plaid scarf, and rosy cheeks — ready to hang and bring a smile to any door, porch, or playroom wall. One-of-a-kind artwork from the Henry Family collection.

Donated by: The Henry Family

"M.S.C." — Original Canvas Painting by Rachel Henry item
"M.S.C." — Original Canvas Painting by Rachel Henry
$1

Starting bid

An expressive sunset-toned canvas celebrating Montessori School of Camden, signed by young artist Rachel Henry (2026). A meaningful, one-of-a-kind keepsake for any MSC family or supporter.

Donated by: The Henry Family

"A Portrait with Characters" — Original Canvas by Luke F. He item
"A Portrait with Characters" — Original Canvas by Luke F. He
$1

Starting bid

An imaginative original painting featuring a regal figure in a jester-crowned purple gown, flanked by whimsical mouth characters against a surreal green landscape. Signed by young artist Luke F. Henry (2026) — a delightfully weird and wonderful piece of original art.

Donated by: The Henry Family

"Birds Over the Beach" — Original Sunset Seascape item
"Birds Over the Beach" — Original Sunset Seascape
$1

Starting bid

A vibrant sunset scene in warm reds, oranges, and yellows, with a silhouetted beach umbrella and birds taking flight over the water. An original canvas painting from the Henry Family collection.

Donated by: The Henry Family

Flight at Dusk" — Original Sunset Seascape item
Flight at Dusk" — Original Sunset Seascape
$1

Starting bid

A bold original canvas featuring a dozen birds soaring across a glowing sunset sky over deep blue waters and a golden shore. Vivid color and movement make this a striking addition to any room.

Donated by: The Henry Family

"Cosmic Cow" — Original Circular Canvas item
"Cosmic Cow" — Original Circular Canvas
$1

Starting bid

A soulful purple cow portrait set against a swirling cosmic backdrop, painted on a round canvas. Equal parts whimsical and striking — a real conversation piece for a kitchen, nursery, or farmhouse-chic space.

Donated by: The Henry Family

"Planets" — Framed Mixed-Media Space Art item
"Planets" — Framed Mixed-Media Space Art
$1

Starting bid

Four swirling, marbled planets float across a glittering black cosmos in this framed, textured mixed-media piece. Finished in a sleek gold frame with a purple mat — ready to hang and make any wall feel a little more out-of-this-world.

"Peacock & Moon" — Handcrafted Wooden Plaque item
"Peacock & Moon" — Handcrafted Wooden Plaque
$1

Starting bid

A shield-shaped wooden plaque featuring a graceful painted peacock above a swirling marbled moon. A unique, handmade piece of wall art with rustic charm and just a touch of the cosmic.

Decorative Peacock Statue on Reclaimed Wood Base item
Decorative Peacock Statue on Reclaimed Wood Base
$25

Starting bid

A stunning decorative peacock figurine with a richly detailed tail of shimmering green and gold feathers, mounted atop a rustic reclaimed-wood base. An eye-catching statement piece for a mantel, entryway, or console.

Willa Heart Silhouettes item
Willa Heart Silhouettes
$50

Starting bid

A pair of custom made silhouettes by Casa C mom, Alyssa Jill Harris.


Donated by: Alyssa Jill Harris | Value: $400


Please contact Aly at [email protected] to claim your items

Photo Session With Jess Cattles item
Photo Session With Jess Cattles item
Photo Session With Jess Cattles
$50

Starting bid

Jess Cattles Photography is offering a full family or children's portrait session. Jess specializes in classical heirloom children's, newborn, and family photography. Jess offers studio, in-home and on location session.


Donated by: Jess Cattles | Value: $650


Jesscattlesphotography.com

Nona B Accessories — Handmade "Choose Joy" Silicone Beaded S item
Nona B Accessories — Handmade "Choose Joy" Silicone Beaded S
$30

Starting bid

A cheerful set of handmade silicone beaded accessories from Nona B Accessories, including a key wristlet, car charm, and pen — all in a bright floral palette of yellow, green, and white with a "Choose Joy" motif. A practical, feel-good gift for everyday use.

Donated by: Nona B Accessories LLC  |  Value: $40

Revisionist Studio — Handmade Mushroom Planter item
Revisionist Studio — Handmade Mushroom Planter
$30

Starting bid

A whimsical handmade ceramic planter from Caroline Clark at Revisionist Studio, sculpted with rich moss green glazes, clustered pink-capped mushrooms, and textured details that give it a fairy-garden feel. A true one-of-a-kind functional sculpture — perfect for a favorite houseplant or simply as a statement piece on its own.

Donated by: Revisionist Studio (Caroline Clark)  |  Value: $260

FD Goodale Jeweler — Silver Beaded-Edge Trinket Box item
FD Goodale Jeweler — Silver Beaded-Edge Trinket Box item
FD Goodale Jeweler — Silver Beaded-Edge Trinket Box
$5

Starting bid

A classic hinged trinket and jewelry box from FD Goodale Jeweler, featuring a polished silver exterior with an elegant beaded border around the lid and a soft navy blue velvet interior. Perfect for rings, earrings, or a few special keepsakes.

Donated by: FD Goodale Jeweler  |  Value: $25

3D Art In The Attic — 3D Printed Iridescent Koi Fish Sculptu item
3D Art In The Attic — 3D Printed Iridescent Koi Fish Sculptu
$5

Starting bid

A stunning 3D printed koi-style fish sculpture swimming through textured waves, finished in shimmering green, purple, and gold iridescence. An eye-catching piece of modern art with a classic Japanese-inspired feel.

Donated by: 3D Art In The Attic  |  Value: $30

Mount Zion Gems — Druzy Fluorite Stone item
Mount Zion Gems — Druzy Fluorite Stone
$10

Starting bid

A beautiful polished fluorite specimen from Mount Zion Gems, featuring soft green and teal banding topped with a naturally sparkling druzy crystal formation. A gorgeous natural piece for a collector's shelf, desk, or windowsill.

Donated by: Mount Zion Gems  |  Value: $45

The Artist's Attic — "Juice Monster" Framed Embossed Art item
The Artist's Attic — "Juice Monster" Framed Embossed Art
$20

Starting bid

A bold framed piece by Dot Goodwin of The Artist's Attic, featuring an embossed "Juice Monster" design in Clemson orange and purple, double-matted and finished in a rich wooden frame. A one-of-a-kind conversation piece for any Tigers fan.

Donated by: The Artist's Attic (Dot Goodwin)  |  Value: $85

Colonial Cup — 2 Tickets + Tailgate Space (11/22/26) item
Colonial Cup — 2 Tickets + Tailgate Space (11/22/26)
$40

Starting bid

An unbeatable day out at the 51st Running of Camden's iconic Colonial Cup Steeplechase on November 22, 2026 — includes 2 general admission tickets plus a reserved tailgate space. Bring the cooler, the folding chairs, and your best hat.

Donated by: Colonial Cup  |  Value: $150

Ella's Boutique — $100 Gift Card + Gift Basket item
Ella's Boutique — $100 Gift Card + Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

A $100 gift card to Ella's Boutique paired with a $100+ basket of goodies, featuring a Capri Blue Volcano bath bomb, Capri Blue Volcano dry shampoo powder, a beaded phone wristlet, and a clear acrylic frame accented with a white wooden bow. A little luxury for someone who deserves it.

Donated by: Ella's Boutique  |  Value: ~$200

Avon of Camden — Pink & Red Skin So Soft Gift Set item
Avon of Camden — Pink & Red Skin So Soft Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

A thoughtfully curated gift bag from Avon of Camden featuring Skin So Soft Sensual lotion and beauty bar soap, paired with a soft rosy plush teddy bear — all tied up in a clear gift tote with a dusty pink bow. Perfect as-is for gifting.

Donated by: Avon of Camden  |  Value: $25

Avon of Camden — Cool Blue Skin So Soft Gift Set item
Avon of Camden — Cool Blue Skin So Soft Gift Set
$10

Starting bid

A thoughtfully curated gift bag from Avon of Camden featuring Skin So Soft Original lotion, hand cream, and beauty bar soap, paired with a hand-crocheted blue teddy bear in a clear tote. A sweet, ready-to-give treat.

Donated by: Avon of Camden  |  Value: $25

Avon of Camden — Deluxe "Thank You" Gift Bag item
Avon of Camden — Deluxe "Thank You" Gift Bag
$10

Starting bid

A generously filled Avon of Camden gift tote featuring Skin So Soft products, Bug Guard Plus Expedition sunscreen spray, candy, and additional goodies — the largest of the Avon donations. The perfect pamper package.

Donated by: Avon of Camden  |  Value: $75

AAA Pickers — Antique SC Dispensary Bottle item
AAA Pickers — Antique SC Dispensary Bottle
$25

Starting bid

A genuine antique South Carolina Dispensary bottle from AAA Pickers, embossed with the palmetto tree monogram and "S.C. Dispensary" lettering. A real piece of Palmetto State history dating to SC's Prohibition-era state-run liquor system (1893–1907) — a great find for collectors of antique bottles or SC memorabilia.

Donated by: AAA Pickers  |  Value: $195

Genova Family Karate — 3-Month Membership + Uniform + T-Shir item
Genova Family Karate — 3-Month Membership + Uniform + T-Shir
$50

Starting bid

Start the martial arts journey with 3 months of karate instruction at Genova Family Karate, complete with a karate uniform and T-shirt. A fantastic opportunity for a child (or adult!) to build focus, discipline, and confidence.

Donated by: Genova Family Karate  |  Value: $445

"The Dodo Is Not There" — Handcrafted Wooden Dodo Bird Autom item
"The Dodo Is Not There" — Handcrafted Wooden Dodo Bird Autom
$40

Starting bid

A remarkable one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden dodo bird automaton by Mr. Casey. Turn the crank and watch the dodo come to life — its beak opens and closes in a charmingly mournful performance. Painted in rich folk-art style with the inscription "The Sun Yet Warms Its Native Ground — The Dodo Is Not There!" across the front. Equal parts mechanical marvel, folk sculpture, and literary nod.

Donated by: Mr. Casey (MSC Teacher's Husband)  |  Value: $800

Wateree Business & Tax — Tax Prep or Business Consultation # item
Wateree Business & Tax — Tax Prep or Business Consultation #
$50

Starting bid

A professional tax prep or business consultation with the team at Wateree Business & Tax. Expert help when you need it most — ideal for individuals or small business owners.

Donated by: Wateree Business & Tax  |  Value: $350

Wateree Business & Tax — Tax Prep or Business Consultation # item
Wateree Business & Tax — Tax Prep or Business Consultation #
$50

Starting bid

A professional tax prep or business consultation with the team at Wateree Business & Tax. Expert help when you need it most — ideal for individuals or small business owners.

Donated by: Wateree Business & Tax  |  Value: $350

Camden Hunt — Cap Fee item
Camden Hunt — Cap Fee
$25

Starting bid

A cap fee for a day of riding with the historic Camden Hunt — a chance to experience one of the Carolinas' most storied foxhunting traditions in the heart of Camden's horse country.

Donated by: Camden Hunt  |  Value: $75

CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #1 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #1 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #1
$10

Starting bid

A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.

Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35

CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #2 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #2 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #2
$10

Starting bid

A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.

Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35

CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #3 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #3 item
CheerTry Toddler Training Toilet #3
$10

Starting bid

A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.

Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35

Monbebe Bolt Stroller — Like New item
Monbebe Bolt Stroller — Like New
$20

Starting bid

A sleek, like-new Monbebe Bolt stroller ready to roll from day one. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, it's a great grab for a growing family or a backup stroller upgrade.


Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $130

Camden Fine Arts Center — $25 Experience Voucher #1
$10

Starting bid

A $25 voucher to Camden Fine Arts Center — perfect for exploring local art, classes, or events right here in our community.


Donated by: Camden Fine Arts Center | Value: $25

Camden Fine Arts Center — $25 Experience Voucher #2
$10

Starting bid

A $25 voucher to Camden Fine Arts Center — perfect for exploring local art, classes, or events right here in our community.


Donated by: Camden Fine Arts Center | Value: $25

Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #1 item
Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.


Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50

Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #2 item
Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.


Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50

Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #3 item
Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #3
$20

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.


Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50

Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #4 item
Sam Kendall's — $50 Gift Card #4
$20

Starting bid

A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.


Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50

"Peacock" Original Acrylic on Canvas item
"Peacock" Original Acrylic on Canvas
$30

Starting bid

A striking original painting by MSC's own Emily B. Jones and husband, featuring a vivid peacock rendered in rich acrylic and finished in an elegant gold frame. Bold, beautiful, and one of a kind — a true statement piece for any wall.

Donated by: Emily B. Jones and Husband

Pink Flower Picture Auction Item
$10

Starting bid

When pigs fly picture auction item
$10

Starting bid

King Haigler Tower - Christmas Print Auction Item
$10

Starting bid

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