The Montessori School of Camden's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Treat the little one in your life to something special with a $75 gift certificate to Brother & Sissy Children's Boutique in Camden. Perfect for stocking up on adorable children's clothing, accessories, and keepsakes from this beloved local boutique.
Donated by: Brother and Sissy | Value: $75
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Keep the kids entertained with a punch card good for 5 visits to Party Barn Play Adventure — a lifesaver for birthdays, rainy afternoons, and anytime the little ones need to burn some energy.
Donated by: Party Barn | Value: $55
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A cheerful handpainted wooden gnome in a blue pointed hat, plaid scarf, and rosy cheeks — ready to hang and bring a smile to any door, porch, or playroom wall. One-of-a-kind artwork from the Henry Family collection.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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An expressive sunset-toned canvas celebrating Montessori School of Camden, signed by young artist Rachel Henry (2026). A meaningful, one-of-a-kind keepsake for any MSC family or supporter.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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An imaginative original painting featuring a regal figure in a jester-crowned purple gown, flanked by whimsical mouth characters against a surreal green landscape. Signed by young artist Luke F. Henry (2026) — a delightfully weird and wonderful piece of original art.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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A vibrant sunset scene in warm reds, oranges, and yellows, with a silhouetted beach umbrella and birds taking flight over the water. An original canvas painting from the Henry Family collection.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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A bold original canvas featuring a dozen birds soaring across a glowing sunset sky over deep blue waters and a golden shore. Vivid color and movement make this a striking addition to any room.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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A soulful purple cow portrait set against a swirling cosmic backdrop, painted on a round canvas. Equal parts whimsical and striking — a real conversation piece for a kitchen, nursery, or farmhouse-chic space.
Donated by: The Henry Family
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Four swirling, marbled planets float across a glittering black cosmos in this framed, textured mixed-media piece. Finished in a sleek gold frame with a purple mat — ready to hang and make any wall feel a little more out-of-this-world.
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A shield-shaped wooden plaque featuring a graceful painted peacock above a swirling marbled moon. A unique, handmade piece of wall art with rustic charm and just a touch of the cosmic.
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A stunning decorative peacock figurine with a richly detailed tail of shimmering green and gold feathers, mounted atop a rustic reclaimed-wood base. An eye-catching statement piece for a mantel, entryway, or console.
Starting bid
A pair of custom made silhouettes by Casa C mom, Alyssa Jill Harris.
Donated by: Alyssa Jill Harris | Value: $400
Please contact Aly at [email protected] to claim your items
Starting bid
Jess Cattles Photography is offering a full family or children's portrait session. Jess specializes in classical heirloom children's, newborn, and family photography. Jess offers studio, in-home and on location session.
Donated by: Jess Cattles | Value: $650
Jesscattlesphotography.com
Starting bid
A cheerful set of handmade silicone beaded accessories from Nona B Accessories, including a key wristlet, car charm, and pen — all in a bright floral palette of yellow, green, and white with a "Choose Joy" motif. A practical, feel-good gift for everyday use.
Donated by: Nona B Accessories LLC | Value: $40
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A whimsical handmade ceramic planter from Caroline Clark at Revisionist Studio, sculpted with rich moss green glazes, clustered pink-capped mushrooms, and textured details that give it a fairy-garden feel. A true one-of-a-kind functional sculpture — perfect for a favorite houseplant or simply as a statement piece on its own.
Donated by: Revisionist Studio (Caroline Clark) | Value: $260
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A classic hinged trinket and jewelry box from FD Goodale Jeweler, featuring a polished silver exterior with an elegant beaded border around the lid and a soft navy blue velvet interior. Perfect for rings, earrings, or a few special keepsakes.
Donated by: FD Goodale Jeweler | Value: $25
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A stunning 3D printed koi-style fish sculpture swimming through textured waves, finished in shimmering green, purple, and gold iridescence. An eye-catching piece of modern art with a classic Japanese-inspired feel.
Donated by: 3D Art In The Attic | Value: $30
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A beautiful polished fluorite specimen from Mount Zion Gems, featuring soft green and teal banding topped with a naturally sparkling druzy crystal formation. A gorgeous natural piece for a collector's shelf, desk, or windowsill.
Donated by: Mount Zion Gems | Value: $45
Starting bid
A bold framed piece by Dot Goodwin of The Artist's Attic, featuring an embossed "Juice Monster" design in Clemson orange and purple, double-matted and finished in a rich wooden frame. A one-of-a-kind conversation piece for any Tigers fan.
Donated by: The Artist's Attic (Dot Goodwin) | Value: $85
Starting bid
An unbeatable day out at the 51st Running of Camden's iconic Colonial Cup Steeplechase on November 22, 2026 — includes 2 general admission tickets plus a reserved tailgate space. Bring the cooler, the folding chairs, and your best hat.
Donated by: Colonial Cup | Value: $150
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A $100 gift card to Ella's Boutique paired with a $100+ basket of goodies, featuring a Capri Blue Volcano bath bomb, Capri Blue Volcano dry shampoo powder, a beaded phone wristlet, and a clear acrylic frame accented with a white wooden bow. A little luxury for someone who deserves it.
Donated by: Ella's Boutique | Value: ~$200
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A thoughtfully curated gift bag from Avon of Camden featuring Skin So Soft Sensual lotion and beauty bar soap, paired with a soft rosy plush teddy bear — all tied up in a clear gift tote with a dusty pink bow. Perfect as-is for gifting.
Donated by: Avon of Camden | Value: $25
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A thoughtfully curated gift bag from Avon of Camden featuring Skin So Soft Original lotion, hand cream, and beauty bar soap, paired with a hand-crocheted blue teddy bear in a clear tote. A sweet, ready-to-give treat.
Donated by: Avon of Camden | Value: $25
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A generously filled Avon of Camden gift tote featuring Skin So Soft products, Bug Guard Plus Expedition sunscreen spray, candy, and additional goodies — the largest of the Avon donations. The perfect pamper package.
Donated by: Avon of Camden | Value: $75
Starting bid
A genuine antique South Carolina Dispensary bottle from AAA Pickers, embossed with the palmetto tree monogram and "S.C. Dispensary" lettering. A real piece of Palmetto State history dating to SC's Prohibition-era state-run liquor system (1893–1907) — a great find for collectors of antique bottles or SC memorabilia.
Donated by: AAA Pickers | Value: $195
Starting bid
Start the martial arts journey with 3 months of karate instruction at Genova Family Karate, complete with a karate uniform and T-shirt. A fantastic opportunity for a child (or adult!) to build focus, discipline, and confidence.
Donated by: Genova Family Karate | Value: $445
Starting bid
A remarkable one-of-a-kind handcrafted wooden dodo bird automaton by Mr. Casey. Turn the crank and watch the dodo come to life — its beak opens and closes in a charmingly mournful performance. Painted in rich folk-art style with the inscription "The Sun Yet Warms Its Native Ground — The Dodo Is Not There!" across the front. Equal parts mechanical marvel, folk sculpture, and literary nod.
Donated by: Mr. Casey (MSC Teacher's Husband) | Value: $800
Starting bid
A professional tax prep or business consultation with the team at Wateree Business & Tax. Expert help when you need it most — ideal for individuals or small business owners.
Donated by: Wateree Business & Tax | Value: $350
Starting bid
A professional tax prep or business consultation with the team at Wateree Business & Tax. Expert help when you need it most — ideal for individuals or small business owners.
Donated by: Wateree Business & Tax | Value: $350
Starting bid
A cap fee for a day of riding with the historic Camden Hunt — a chance to experience one of the Carolinas' most storied foxhunting traditions in the heart of Camden's horse country.
Donated by: Camden Hunt | Value: $75
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A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.
Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35
Starting bid
A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.
Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35
Starting bid
A fun and functional potty training set — CheerTry toddler toilets fill with real water and feature flushing sounds to make training feel like the real deal. Two are opened but unused, one is new in box. A practical gift for any family in the thick of toddler life.
Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $35
Starting bid
A sleek, like-new Monbebe Bolt stroller ready to roll from day one. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, it's a great grab for a growing family or a backup stroller upgrade.
Donated by: Fazeia Sagely | Value: $130
Starting bid
A $25 voucher to Camden Fine Arts Center — perfect for exploring local art, classes, or events right here in our community.
Donated by: Camden Fine Arts Center | Value: $25
Starting bid
A $25 voucher to Camden Fine Arts Center — perfect for exploring local art, classes, or events right here in our community.
Donated by: Camden Fine Arts Center | Value: $25
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.
Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.
Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.
Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50
Starting bid
A $50 gift card to Sam Kendall's, ready to be spent however you see fit.
Donated by: Sam Kendall's | Value: $50
Starting bid
A striking original painting by MSC's own Emily B. Jones and husband, featuring a vivid peacock rendered in rich acrylic and finished in an elegant gold frame. Bold, beautiful, and one of a kind — a true statement piece for any wall.
Donated by: Emily B. Jones and Husband
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