Giving Tuesday - The Moo Crew Needs a New Fence!

Hosted by
About this event
Commemorate your contribution to the new fence and continued sanctuary of our cow family with a personalized bronze plaque on the fence.
Own a piece of the old fence with a custom painting by one of the cows - you'll receive the painted fence piece, as well as a photo of the artist in action.
Each gate helps us enter the pasture safely to deliver hay, fresh water and more! Plus, the most important function - to safely feed our cows treats!
Fence posts support the entire fence - just like your support provides safety & sanctuary for The Moo Crew!
Fence panels tie all the posts together! Teamwork makes the dream work.
A gate is only as good as it's latch! The perfect way to provide safety for our bovine family.
A gate is only great if it has hinges to swing.
Nits & Bolts hold it all together! A tiny but very mighty contributor.
Breaks are essential for a project this large! Bring on the cows favorite snack, bananas!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!