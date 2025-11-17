Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

Hosted by

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

About this event

Giving Tuesday - The Moo Crew Needs a New Fence!

Claim Your Place With the Crew! item
Claim Your Place With the Crew!
$1,500

Commemorate your contribution to the new fence and continued sanctuary of our cow family with a personalized bronze plaque on the fence.

Own a Piece of Old Fence Art! item
Own a Piece of Old Fence Art!
$1,000

Own a piece of the old fence with a custom painting by one of the cows - you'll receive the painted fence piece, as well as a photo of the artist in action.

Gate item
Gate
$500

Each gate helps us enter the pasture safely to deliver hay, fresh water and more! Plus, the most important function - to safely feed our cows treats!

Fence Post item
Fence Post
$250

Fence posts support the entire fence - just like your support provides safety & sanctuary for The Moo Crew!

Fence Panel item
Fence Panel
$150

Fence panels tie all the posts together! Teamwork makes the dream work.

Gate Latch item
Gate Latch
$100

A gate is only as good as it's latch! The perfect way to provide safety for our bovine family.

Gate Hinges item
Gate Hinges
$75

A gate is only great if it has hinges to swing.

Nuts & Bolts item
Nuts & Bolts
$50

Nits & Bolts hold it all together! A tiny but very mighty contributor.

Bananas for a Construction Break! item
Bananas for a Construction Break!
$25

Breaks are essential for a project this large! Bring on the cows favorite snack, bananas!

Add a donation for Tiny Hooves Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!