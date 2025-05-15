The Mormon Battalion Association Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Save $ on becoming a
Lifetime Memberships include
a CD and DVD copy of The Mormon Battalion Symphonic Saga by Grammy Winner - Marden Pond,
a copy of Daniel Tyler, A Concise History of The Mormon Battalion
and 2 Mormon Battalion Lifetime Lapel Pins.
You also have access to the monthly Zoom Symposiums, Trek Adventures, Map-N-Tour and access to all the records of the Mormon Battalion Soldiers and Entourage.
It's a Great Adventure!
Save $ on becoming a Lifetime Member of The Mormon Battalion Association for an Individual.
Lifetime Memberships include
a CD and DVD copy of The Mormon Battalion Symphonic Saga by Grammy Winner - Marden Pond,
a copy of Daniel Tyler, A Concise History of The Mormon Battalion
and 1 Mormon Battalion Lifetime Lapel Pins.
You also have access to the monthly Zoom Symposiums, Trek Adventures, Map-N-Tour and access to all the records of the Mormon Battalion Soldiers and Entourage.
It's a Great Adventure!
Membership for up to 4 Family Members in the same household and same email address.
Receive a CD, DVD copy of The Mormon Battalion Symphonic Saga by Grammy Winner,
and up to 4 Mormon Battalion Annual Lapel Pins.
You also have access to the monthly Zoom Symposiums, Trek Adventures, Map-N-Tour and access to records of the Mormon Battalion Soldiers and Entourage.
It's a Great Family Adventure!
Membership for 1 Individual for 1 full year.
Receive a CD and DVD copy of The Mormon Battalion Symphonic Saga by Grammy Winner,
and 1 Mormon Battalion Annual Lapel Pin.
You also have access to the monthly Zoom Symposiums, Trek Adventures, Map-N-Tour and access to records of the Mormon Battalion Soldiers and Entourage.
Start a Great Adventure!
Membership for 1 Individual Student for 1 full year.
Receive a CD and DVD copy of The Mormon Battalion Symphonic Saga by Grammy Winner,
and 1 Mormon Battalion Annual Lapel Pin.
You also have access to the monthly Zoom Symposiums, Trek Adventures, Map-N-Tour and access to records of the Mormon Battalion Soldiers and Entourage.
It's a Great Adventure in learning!
One Time Only - Honorary Trial Membership for Mormon Battalion & National Mormon Trails Association.
Try out the website, newsletter and Zoom Symposium calls for one year, free. Then, pick your Yearly or Life Time Membership and receive all the additional benefits, CD's, MBA pins for the Yearly Paid Memberships plus DVD and Book for Life Time Memberships.
This can be a great Family Adventure with self guided tours, destination trips and symposiums, getting to know your ancestry and the adventures and history they created.
Now is the time to get started.
