The Movement Experience 2026

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About this event
***Early Registration Bonus***
The first 50 people who register will be entered into a raffle to win a $150 massage from Blue Aura Wellness.
General admission includes full access to the Movement Experience, including the community intention walk, bodyweight workout session, wellness discussion and lunch, and yoga and meditation experience. Join us for a day focused on movement, connection, and building healthier habits together.
Youth ages 8 and older are welcome to attend with a registered parent or guardian. Each youth must have their own Youth Ticket, and parents/guardians are responsible for supervision during the event.
***Early Registration Bonus***
The first 50 people who register will be entered into a raffle to win a $150 massage from Blue Aura Wellness.
VIP Experience Includes:
• Exclusive Movement Experience T-shirt (not sold publicly)
• Official event water bottle (not sold publicly)
• Reserved priority seating for the wellness panel
• Early access check-in
• Special acknowledgment as a supporter of the T2 Fresh Start Initiative
*** VIP ticket holders are also entered into a separate raffle to receive a FREE Fabletics outfit of your choice.
Support someone in the community by covering the cost of their Movement Experience ticket. Your donation allows a participant who may not otherwise be able to attend to join the day of movement, wellness education, and community connection.
Sponsored tickets will be provided to individuals from the T2 Fresh Start Initiative and others in our wellness programs.
Youth Attendance Policy
Youth are welcome to attend the Movement Experience with a registered parent or guardian. This ticket includes participation in the day’s activities and lunch. Parents/guardians are responsible for supervision during the event.
Vendor registration provides the opportunity to showcase your business or organization during the Movement Experience.
Vendors will have the opportunity to connect with attendees who are passionate about wellness, health, and community engagement.
Space is limited.
Reguster your team here! $50 per ticket with a minimum of 5 tickets.
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