The Movement Experience 2026

***Early Registration Bonus***

The first 50 people who register will be entered into a raffle to win a $150 massage from Blue Aura Wellness.





General admission includes full access to the Movement Experience, including the community intention walk, bodyweight workout session, wellness discussion and lunch, and yoga and meditation experience. Join us for a day focused on movement, connection, and building healthier habits together.





Youth ages 8 and older are welcome to attend with a registered parent or guardian. Each youth must have their own Youth Ticket, and parents/guardians are responsible for supervision during the event.