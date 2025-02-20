The Mt. Zion Community Ride for Peace

24 Washington St

Dorchester, MA 02121, USA

Ride Participant
$30
Each participant must provide their own bicycle, and be in good health for the 44 minute to 1hr 30 minutes of physical activity; approximately an 8 mile ride on city streets. The funds will be collected for donation, food, water, and t-shirts which will be given out during the ride.
Donation Only
$20
Thank you for your donation. This donation receives a t-Shirt
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing