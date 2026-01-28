MuSic Movement

MuSic Movement

The MuSic Movement's 2026 Silent Auction

Hit Me With Your Best Shot item
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
$800

Starting bid

🎵 “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” – Foursome at Whistling Straits 🏌🏼‍♂️

Experience golf at its finest with a foursome at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin—one of the most breathtaking and prestigious courses in the country!


What’s Included:

  • A foursome to play the legendary Straits Course
  • Stunning lakeside views and world-class course design

⚠️ Important Details:

  • Walking-only course — caddies required (caddy fee and gratuity not included)
  • Must be booked in 2026

Don’t miss your chance to play on this bucket-list course. Bid now for an unforgettable round at Whistling Straits while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $3,000

That's Amore! item
That's Amore!
$150

Starting bid

🎵 “That's Amore!” – Chef’s Counter Experience for Four at Il Carciofo 🍽️

Indulge in an unforgettable Chef’s Counter Experience for four at Il Carciofo with local celebrity chef Joe Flamm in Fulton Market.


🍽️ What’s Included:

  • Exclusive seating at the Chef’s Counter, giving you an up-close view of the kitchen magic
  • A multi-course tasting menu, expertly crafted with seasonal ingredients
  • Wine pairings included, perfectly selected to complement each dish

Why You’ll Love It:

Immerse yourself in a night of exceptional flavors at one of Chicago's most sought-after restaurants while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS! 🍷🎶


Estimated Value: $600

Rock the Boat item
Rock the Boat
$600

Starting bid

🎵 “Rock the Boat” – Private Party Cruise with Fun Boat Chicago 🚤🌊

Set sail with up to 34 of your favorite people for an unforgettable night taking in Chicago's skyline on the Fun Boat Chicago! 


🎉 Why this rocks:

  • Room for Everyone: Tilly's Dream accommodates up to 34 guests, so bring your friends! 
  • Floating Party: Boat includes full bathroom, Bluetooth sound system, swim mat & floaties.
  • Your Party, Your Itinerary: Chicago River Sightseeing tour, Playpen swim parties, Navy Pier Firework Nights, Salt Shed Concert Cruise 
  • BYOB for food & drinks 
  • Choose any available non-holiday weekday 

📍 Departure Location:
Navy Pier Marina
797 East Grand Ave, Chicago


Estimated Value: $2,400

Hooked on a Feeling item
Hooked on a Feeling
$250

Starting bid

🎵 “Hooked on a Feeling” – Reel Chaos 5-Hour Fishing Charter on Lake Michigan 🎣🌆

Reel in an unforgettable day on the water with Reel Chaos Fishing!


Details:

  • 5-hour private charter for up to 6 guests
  • Fish aboard a 31-ft Tiara 3100 Open sport fishing boat
  • Equipped with Raymarine GPS, chart plotters, 3D sonar, and radar
  • Premium tackle: Shimano Telora rods, Shimano Tekota & Okuma Coldwater reels, and Magnum Metal Z downriggers
  • Bluetooth marine stereo — bring your playlist and set the vibe
  • BYO food & drinks; bring a cooler for your catch

📅 Availability:

  • Monday–Friday
  • June through August
  • Ideal for a summer getaway on the water

Whether you’re chasing your next big catch or just want a one-of-a-kind day on Lake Michigan, this experience delivers excitement, scenery, and bragging rights. Cast your bid and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $975

Signed, Sealed, Delivered item
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
$25

Starting bid

🎵 “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” – Signed Coby White Chicago Bulls Jersey 🔴⚫

Score this authentic Chicago Bulls jersey signed by Coby White, one of the team’s most electric players.


Item Highlights:

  • Official Chicago Bulls jersey
  • Hand-signed by Coby White
  • Perfect for framing, display, or game-day bragging rights
  • A rare addition to any Bulls collection

Whether you’re decking out your fan cave or hunting for the ultimate gift, this signed jersey is a slam dunk while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $150

Take Me Out To The Ballgame item
Take Me Out To The Ballgame
$50

Starting bid

🎵 “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” – Chicago Baseball Doubleheader Experience ⚾🎟️


Two teams. Two unforgettable ballpark experiences. One winning bid.


Chicago White Sox Experience

  • 4 lower level box tickets at Rate Field 
  • Valid for Monday - Friday home games in April or May 
  • Excludes Opening Day and Premier Game Dates 
  • Must be redeemed by May 31, 2026 

Family Fun with The Windy City Thunderbolts

  • Family 4 Pack: Includes 4 Box Seats, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Bags of Chips & 4 Soft Drinks or Waters
  • Redeemable for any regular season or playoff home game

Whether you’re soaking in big-league energy or enjoying hometown baseball with the kids, this package knocks it out of the park while supporting an incredible cause. Bid big. Cheer loud. And help us #RockOutMS 🎸💙


Estimated Value: $385

We Will Rock You item
We Will Rock You
$200

Starting bid

🎵 “We Will Rock You” – 4 Chicago Blackhawks Tickets vs. Vancouver Canucks 🏒❄️

Sing Chelsea Dagger at a prime Blackhawks experience with seats behind the team bench! 


Game Details:

  • Date & Time: Friday, March 6th, 7:30 PM
  • Section: 102, Row 5, right behind the Blackhawks bench
  • Perfect for fans, friends, or a thrilling night out in Chicago

Don’t miss this chance to watch the action up close and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $1,020

Ice Ice Baby item
Ice Ice Baby
$200

Starting bid

🎵 “Ice Ice Baby” – 4 Chicago Blackhawks Tickets vs. Minnesota Wild 🏒❄️

Get lucky with a premium ticket package to the Blackhawks game on St. Patrick's Day! 


Package Details:

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, March 17th, 6:30 PM
  • Section: 115, Row 2, Kettle One Club
  • Extras: Includes parking for a hassle-free arrival
  • Perfect for fans, friends, or a fun night out in Chicago

Enjoy great seats, a vibrant atmosphere, and all the action up close while supporting The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $700

Up & Away item
Up & Away
$500

Starting bid

🎵 “Up & Away” – Southwest Airlines + Dave Matthews Band Experience ✈️🎶

Pack your bags for Labor Dave! Bid on two round trip tickets and two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at their legendary show at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington. 


Package Details:

  • Air Travel: 2 round-trip tickets on Southwest Airlines anywhere in the continental U.S.
  • Concert: 2 tickets to Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge Amphitheater, George, WA
  • Flexible travel options — plan your dream trip around the concert experience

Whether it’s a weekend adventure, a music-filled escape, or the ultimate road trip, this package delivers music, memories, and miles while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $1,500

We are the Champions item
We are the Champions
$200

Starting bid

🎵 “We are the Champions” – Signed Chicago Blackhawks Hockey Stick 🏒🖤

Score a piece of Chicago sports history with this official Blackhawks hockey stick, signed by some of the team’s biggest stars: Keith, Kane, Toews, Saad, Shaw, Murphy, Seabrook, and Crawford!


Item Highlights:

  • Authentic Blackhawks hockey stick
  • Hand-signed by 8 iconic players
  • Perfect for framing, display, or your ultimate fan cave
  • A rare collector’s piece for any Chicago sports enthusiast

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or looking for a unique gift, this stick is a slam dunk for collectors and hockey lovers alike. Bid now and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!


Estimated Value: $1,000

Sweet Home Chicago item
Sweet Home Chicago
$150

Starting bid

🎵 “Sweet Home Chicago" – Running to the Ultimate Staycation 🏙️💙

Enjoy a Windy City weekend with the ultimate amenities!


Details:

  • Chicago Marathon hoodie with signed book from Olympic runner Keira D’Amato & Shokz Running headphones to inspire lakefront steps 
  • $75 to Lizzie McNeills for drinks 
  • $75 to Vandalay Brands for shopping 
  • $100 to Milk & Honey Spa to indulge 
  • 2 tickets to Zanies for classic Chicago comedy
  • 2 Tickets to Maggie Winters Chicago Headline Show
  • 2 nights & breakfast at Sonesta ES Suites on Michigan Ave

From lakefront miles to late-night laughs and well-earned relaxation, this Chicago staycation has it all. Bid now and treat yourself to the best of the city—while supporting The MuSic Movement and helping us #RockOutMS. 💙🏙️


Estimated Value: $960

You & Me item
You & Me
$100

Starting bid

🎶 “You & Me” – A Him & Hers Essentials & Self-Care Package


Because the best duets balance adventure and indulgence, this perfectly paired Him & Hers package offers everything you need to look good, feel great & stay ready for whatever's next.

For Him: Built to Go the Distance

  • Carhartt 75L Heavy Haul Duffel – Tough, spacious, and ready for the road, gym, or weekend getaway
  • Heavyweight Crew Sock (4-Pack) – Comfort and durability that go the extra mile
  • Knit Insulated Face Mask – Cold-weather protection with Carhartt grit
  • Watch Cap 2.0 – A classic essential for warmth and style

For Her (and Him): Clean Beauty & Self-Care

The Parlour Gift Basket, featuring:

  • Facial, color & cut services
  • Clean, plant-based body trio: hand wash, body wash & body lotion
  • Rose water toner & nourishing kale mask
  • Travel-size high-shine anti-frizz treatment & blow-out mist
  • Travel-size daily shampoo & conditioner
  • Men’s styling gel & dry clay

Whether packing for your next adventure or unwinding at home, this hits all the right notes. Bid together. Win together. #RockOutMS 🎸💙


Estimated Value: $725

Straight Down the Middle item
Straight Down the Middle
$250

Starting bid

🎵 “Straight Down the Middle” – Ridge Country Club Golf & Dining Experience ⛳🍽️


Enjoy a classic Chicago golf experience at Ridge Country Club, plus $500 to use toward food, drinks, or the Pro Shop!


✨ Details:

  • One foursome at the historic parkland-style course at Ridge Country Club
  •  $500 credit for food, beverages, or Pro Shop
  • Known for fast greens, tight fairways, and impeccably manicured grounds, winners can enjoy the course after 11 on weekends or earlier  Tuesday - Friday; tournament days are not available for guest foursomes
  • Winner must provide two weeks notice to set tee time

Bid now for a timeless golf experience steeped in tradition while helping The MuSic Movement #RockOutMS. ⛳🎶


Value: $1,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!