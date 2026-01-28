The MuSic Movement's 2026 Silent Auction

🎵 “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” – Signed Coby White Chicago Bulls Jersey 🔴⚫

Score this authentic Chicago Bulls jersey signed by Coby White, one of the team’s most electric players.





✨ Item Highlights:

Official Chicago Bulls jersey

Hand-signed by Coby White

Perfect for framing, display, or game-day bragging rights

A rare addition to any Bulls collection

Whether you’re decking out your fan cave or hunting for the ultimate gift, this signed jersey is a slam dunk while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!





Estimated Value: $150