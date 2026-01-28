The MuSic Movement's 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Experience golf at its finest with a foursome at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin—one of the most breathtaking and prestigious courses in the country!
✨ What’s Included:
⚠️ Important Details:
Don’t miss your chance to play on this bucket-list course. Bid now for an unforgettable round at Whistling Straits while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $3,000
Indulge in an unforgettable Chef’s Counter Experience for four at Il Carciofo with local celebrity chef Joe Flamm in Fulton Market.
🍽️ What’s Included:
✨ Why You’ll Love It:
Immerse yourself in a night of exceptional flavors at one of Chicago's most sought-after restaurants while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS! 🍷🎶
Estimated Value: $600
Set sail with up to 34 of your favorite people for an unforgettable night taking in Chicago's skyline on the Fun Boat Chicago!
🎉 Why this rocks:
📍 Departure Location:
Navy Pier Marina
797 East Grand Ave, Chicago
Estimated Value: $2,400
Reel in an unforgettable day on the water with Reel Chaos Fishing!
✨ Details:
📅 Availability:
Whether you’re chasing your next big catch or just want a one-of-a-kind day on Lake Michigan, this experience delivers excitement, scenery, and bragging rights. Cast your bid and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $975
Score this authentic Chicago Bulls jersey signed by Coby White, one of the team’s most electric players.
✨ Item Highlights:
Whether you’re decking out your fan cave or hunting for the ultimate gift, this signed jersey is a slam dunk while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $150
🎵 “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” – Chicago Baseball Doubleheader Experience ⚾🎟️
Two teams. Two unforgettable ballpark experiences. One winning bid.
⚾ Chicago White Sox Experience
⚾ Family Fun with The Windy City Thunderbolts
Whether you’re soaking in big-league energy or enjoying hometown baseball with the kids, this package knocks it out of the park while supporting an incredible cause. Bid big. Cheer loud. And help us #RockOutMS 🎸💙
Estimated Value: $385
Sing Chelsea Dagger at a prime Blackhawks experience with seats behind the team bench!
✨ Game Details:
Don’t miss this chance to watch the action up close and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $1,020
Get lucky with a premium ticket package to the Blackhawks game on St. Patrick's Day!
✨ Package Details:
Enjoy great seats, a vibrant atmosphere, and all the action up close while supporting The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $700
Pack your bags for Labor Dave! Bid on two round trip tickets and two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at their legendary show at The Gorge Amphitheater in Washington.
✨ Package Details:
Whether it’s a weekend adventure, a music-filled escape, or the ultimate road trip, this package delivers music, memories, and miles while supporting The MuSic Movement to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $1,500
Score a piece of Chicago sports history with this official Blackhawks hockey stick, signed by some of the team’s biggest stars: Keith, Kane, Toews, Saad, Shaw, Murphy, Seabrook, and Crawford!
✨ Item Highlights:
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or looking for a unique gift, this stick is a slam dunk for collectors and hockey lovers alike. Bid now and support The MuSic Movement as we continue to #RockOutMS!
Estimated Value: $1,000
Enjoy a Windy City weekend with the ultimate amenities!
✨ Details:
From lakefront miles to late-night laughs and well-earned relaxation, this Chicago staycation has it all. Bid now and treat yourself to the best of the city—while supporting The MuSic Movement and helping us #RockOutMS. 💙🏙️
Estimated Value: $960
🎶 “You & Me” – A Him & Hers Essentials & Self-Care Package
Because the best duets balance adventure and indulgence, this perfectly paired Him & Hers package offers everything you need to look good, feel great & stay ready for whatever's next.
✨The Parlour Gift Basket, featuring:
Whether packing for your next adventure or unwinding at home, this hits all the right notes. Bid together. Win together. #RockOutMS 🎸💙
Estimated Value: $725
🎵 “Straight Down the Middle” – Ridge Country Club Golf & Dining Experience ⛳🍽️
Enjoy a classic Chicago golf experience at Ridge Country Club, plus $500 to use toward food, drinks, or the Pro Shop!
✨ Details:
Bid now for a timeless golf experience steeped in tradition while helping The MuSic Movement #RockOutMS. ⛳🎶
Value: $1,000
