Your Forgiveness is Sweet Tree

This tree is inspired by the contemporary song "Holy Water" by We the Kingdom. "Your forgiveness Is like sweet, sweet honey on my lips (yes, it is) Like the sound of a symphony to my ears It's like holy water." It stands 4 feet high and reflects sweet Christmas candy.

This tree is inspired by the contemporary song "Holy Water" by We the Kingdom. "Your forgiveness Is like sweet, sweet honey on my lips (yes, it is) Like the sound of a symphony to my ears It's like holy water." It stands 4 feet high and reflects sweet Christmas candy.

More details...