Your Forgiveness is Sweet Tree

Your item can be picked up at the Naples Festival of Trees, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34109. Large trees will be delivered to your business or residence.

Your Forgiveness Is Sweet Tree
$200

Starting bid

This tree is inspired by the contemporary song "Holy Water" by We the Kingdom. "Your forgiveness Is like sweet, sweet honey on my lips (yes, it is) Like the sound of a symphony to my ears It's like holy water." It stands 4 feet high and reflects sweet Christmas candy.

