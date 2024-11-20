Hand Quilted Tree Skirt

This beautiful heirloom quality tree skirt is the perfect accompaniment to surround your tree. Pieced and machine quilted by local fabric artist Lori Seelgen, it measures 54 inches in diameter. Stop by the Busy Needles Shop at the Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market to find more quilted and knitted treasures!

This beautiful heirloom quality tree skirt is the perfect accompaniment to surround your tree. Pieced and machine quilted by local fabric artist Lori Seelgen, it measures 54 inches in diameter. Stop by the Busy Needles Shop at the Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market to find more quilted and knitted treasures!

More details...