Pretty in Pink Gift Basket

Pick-up location

Your item can be picked up at the Naples Festival of Trees, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34109. Large trees will be delivered to your business or residence.

Beautiful Pretty in Pink Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

This gift basket is called Pretty in Pink. It includes a white wicker basket, a photo and note wall board, a night mask, exfoliating sugar cubes, 2 nail polish, 2 nail files, 2 nail brushes, cotton candy scrub, girlfriend tumbler, makeup bag, 2 scented hand soaps, bath salts, shower sponge, Thinking of You book, Pink Body Wash, Heart Dish, Decor Shoe Holder with Rings and a feather pen.

