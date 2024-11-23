This "Butterfly Diamonds" tote bag is covered with hand-applied beads. Diamond art is the new needlepoint. This laptop bag or shopping tote is sure to make you smile. Meet the artist - Linda Scott, age 84, is passionate about serving on missions. She has been on more than a dozen mission trips to Haiti with North Naples Church

