The Birds of the Air Tree

This tree celebrating Jesus reminds of His words in the book of Matthew explaining God's loving care for us. Do not be anxious about your life, Jesus says. "Look at the birds of the air; they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his life span?" (Matthew 6:26) It stands 4.5 feet high and has warm white LED lights. Decorated and donated by Heavenly Creations craft group of United Women of Faith.

