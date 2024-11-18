The Fishers of Men Tree celebrates that Jesus does extraordinary things to advance his kingdom with the talents and time of ordinary people like us. Peter was desperate for a good catch and doubtful that Jesus could meet his needs. He felt hopeless. "Master, we've worked hard all night and haven't caught anything. But because you say so, I will let down the nets." When they had done so, they caught such a large number of fish that their nets began to break. Following Jesus's direction yielded a catch beyond what Peter could have asked for or imagined. In response, He felt unworthy to follow Jesus. "Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men." Matthew 4:19-20. When Jesus called him, Peter left his fishing nets behind. This tree stands 7.5 feet high. Decorated with hand-made fish ornaments, clear bubble ornaments and primitive wood fish caught in net garland, this tree is sold with a Murano glass dolphin figurine.

