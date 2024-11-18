The Fruits of the Spirit Tree

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. (Galatians 5:22-23, NIV) Paul presents the nine attributes of a godly life, a life led by the Holy Spirit, as a contrast to the attributes of an ungodly life. He refers to the opposite of the fruit of the Spirit as “acts of the flesh” (Galatians 5:19) These nine attributes come together in a Christian’s life to reflect a complete picture of the character of Christ. This tree is 4.5 feet tall. Donated by the Raymond Family.

But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. (Galatians 5:22-23, NIV) Paul presents the nine attributes of a godly life, a life led by the Holy Spirit, as a contrast to the attributes of an ungodly life. He refers to the opposite of the fruit of the Spirit as “acts of the flesh” (Galatians 5:19) These nine attributes come together in a Christian’s life to reflect a complete picture of the character of Christ. This tree is 4.5 feet tall. Donated by the Raymond Family.

More details...