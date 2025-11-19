The National Congress of Black Women, Inc's Memberships

The National Congress of Black Women, Inc

The National Congress of Black Women, Inc

Youth (12-17 / Student) Membership
$10

Valid for one year

Select this membership if you are between the ages of 12 and 17. You have the option for automatic renewal if you are 16 and younger.

Young Adult (18-25) Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Select this membership if you are between the ages of 18 and 25. You have the option for automatic renewal if you are 24 and younger.

Regular Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Select this membership if you are 26 and older. You have the option for automatic renewal if you do not plan to upgrade to Patron or Lifetime.

Patron
$100

Valid for one year

Lifetime
$1,000

No expiration

This is a one-time payment. If you need installments, please reach out to the Membership Chair.

