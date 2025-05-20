Hosted by

The National Congress of Black Women, Inc
Sales closed

2025 National Leadership Conference Silent Auction

Portrait of Shirley Chisholm
$150

Starting bid

Portrait of Shirley Chisholm. Commissioned and Airbrushed by Painter Kaz Ra’el (Cleveland Ohio). Measurements : 36x42 inches. Already mounted and ready to ship. Chapter will pay for the shipping.

Ruby Bridges and Kamala Harris
$125

Starting bid

Ruby Bridges and Kamala Harris framed poster 68”x 53” ready for hanging. Artist Bria Goeller grew up in Louisiana, where Bridges was the first Black child to desegregate a school in 1960. Ruby Bridges’ image is a shadow of little Ms. Bridges from Norman Rockwell’s famous painting, The Problem We All Live With

Amazon $100 Gift Card item
Amazon $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Amazon $100 Gift Card

The Last Supper
$25

Starting bid

16"x12" Canvas Print ready for framing.

Macy's $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Macy's $100 Gift Card

$100 Amazon Gift Card item
$100 Amazon Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Amazon $100 Gift Card

NCBW Victory Bag
$15

Starting bid

This auction item is for ONE of the bags. The winner will be able to choose ONE of the two pictured above. 18 x 15 Red OR Blue background / Red, White, Blue Tote.

NCBW Versatile Pen
$10

Starting bid

Pen, Stylus, Flashlight, and Phone Stand

