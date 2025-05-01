The Nest Nursery School's - Nest Fest 2025 Shop

**This listing is for GR families only**. If you are not in the GR but would like a portrait for your child please keep reading. This unique artwork is a true collaboration of the child’s magical way of making their mark on the world guided by 2 in-house Nest artists: Mika and Kyle. The children worked with Mika to paint around their face and put their special mark on the piece. We hope this artwork becomes a beloved keepsake for your child and you for years to come. This piece represents a perfect marriage of form and function which is foundational pedagogy of the Reggio Emilia approach.
If you would like to have an artist’s rendering of your other children or your family, please reach out to Kyle at [email protected]
. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Nest. This art would make a GREAT Father's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, or Birthday gift!
**This listing is for GR families only**. If you are not in the GR but would like a portrait for your child please keep reading. This unique artwork is a true collaboration of the child’s magical way of making their mark on the world guided by 2 in-house Nest artists: Mika and Kyle. The children worked with Mika to paint around their face and put their special mark on the piece. We hope this artwork becomes a beloved keepsake for your child and you for years to come. This piece represents a perfect marriage of form and function which is foundational pedagogy of the Reggio Emilia approach.
If you would like to have an artist’s rendering of your other children or your family, please reach out to Kyle at [email protected]
. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Nest. This art would make a GREAT Father's Day, Christmas, Hanukkah, or Birthday gift!