The New York New Music Ensemble Silent Auction 2026

Janáček wrote String Quartet No 1 - 'The Kreutzer Sonata' quartet in a burst in the fall of 1923. It refers to Tolstoy's novel which refers to Beethoven's Sonata.

He composed String Quartet No. 2 "Intimate Letters" in 1928. It was inspired by his long and spiritual friendship with Kamila Stösslová, a married woman 38 years his junior. It has been referred to as Janáček's "manifesto on love." Both works were commissioned by the Bohemian String Quartet.