Hosted by

The New York New Music Ensemble Inc

About this event

The New York New Music Ensemble Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

87 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002, USA

untitled by Jane Kent item
untitled by Jane Kent
$500

Starting bid

silkscreen and archival inkjet print, unframed

10 X 8 inches

$900.00

published by the Lower Eastside Printshop

2022

 

Gust by David Storey item
Gust by David Storey
$750

Starting bid

oil on canvas

10 X 8 inches

2017

$1000.00


Representing L by Anna Bialobroda item
Representing L by Anna Bialobroda
$500

Starting bid

Mixed media, paper

14 " x 9-1/2"

unframed

1996

The Garden of China by Richard Hennessey item
The Garden of China by Richard Hennessey
$1,000

Starting bid

oil on clayboard

12 x 36 (note image shown is slight;y cropped by Zeffy)

2006


Front with Water Tower by Regula Rüegg item
Front with Water Tower by Regula Rüegg
$200

Starting bid

color photograph

18 x 22 inches

frame included

year = ?

Water Tower Waverly Street by Regula Rüegg item
Water Tower Waverly Street by Regula Rüegg
$125

Starting bid

color photograph, ed. 5 of 7

Archival pigment ink on Hahnemühle Paper Rag Baryta

22 x 18 inches,

frame not included

2022

Hand made cotton quilt item
Hand made cotton quilt
$300

Starting bid

Quilt, designed and crafted by Jayn Rosenfeld, emeritus flutist and long time Director of the NYNME. Cotton fabric and batting. Queen size.

Chinese quilt item
Chinese quilt
$300

Starting bid

7' x 6-1/2' quilt, cotton front and batting, back polyester.  Chinese

Whole Cloth Quilt item
Whole Cloth Quilt
$150

Starting bid

88" x 92"

hand made, of whole cloth (rather than pieces)

90% cotton.

Chinese


Child / infant quilt item
Child / infant quilt
$250

Starting bid

37x 56 inches, or approx. 3 x 4-1/2 feet. 

Made by Empire Quilters Guild.   

All cotton

Salt Marshall Landscape item
Salt Marshall Landscape item
Salt Marshall Landscape item
Salt Marshall Landscape
$350

Starting bid

6' x 6-1/2' feet.

Pieced, painted and applique. Cotton plus odds and ends

Made by Jayn Rosenfeld, flutist emeritus of NYNME.

Feldenkrais Table item
Feldenkrais Table
$300

Starting bid

10 years old

In mint condition barely used

Color is burgundy

Original price $1,000.

Flute for student item
Flute for student item
Flute for student
$50

Starting bid

Bright red student flute

lacquered nickel silver, brand new

brand: Mendini by Cecilio

works very well, value $125

cleaning rod, carrying strap, floor stand, screwdriver included

THE MEDICI CODEX OF 1518 item
THE MEDICI CODEX OF 1518 item
THE MEDICI CODEX OF 1518
$300

Starting bid

Monuments of Renaissance Music,

     General Editor: Edward. E. Lowinsky

THE MEDICI CODEX OF 1518

A Choirbook of Motets Dedicated to Lorenzo de' Medici, Duke of Urbino

Historical Introduction and Commentary by Edward E. Lowinsky

  Volumes III, IV, V

  Dimensions of each volume: 14" x 10.5" x 1.5"

   Weight: heavy

~ ca1968. University of Chicago Press

Gérard Grisey Vortex Temporum 1, 2, 3 conductor's score item
Gérard Grisey Vortex Temporum 1, 2, 3 conductor's score
$150

Starting bid

New, purchased a year ago. No markings. Retail price is $200

William Albright: Organbook item
William Albright: Organbook
$20

Starting bid

This is a 40 year old copy of Organbook before he published Organbook 2 and 3. The binding is worn. Retail price $35

John Cage: Sonatas and Interludes for Prepared Piano item
John Cage: Sonatas and Interludes for Prepared Piano
$20

Starting bid

One of the most important works for solo piano of the 20th century. Retail price is $45. This copy is 10 years old, with no markings only a small stain on the cover.

Claude Debussy: Piano Preludes Book 1, manuscript autograph item
Claude Debussy: Piano Preludes Book 1, manuscript autograph
$25

Starting bid

This is a Dover facsimile edition of the composer's manuscript, from the Morgan Library. Out of print.

Karlheinz Stockhausen: Stimmung item
Karlheinz Stockhausen: Stimmung
$20

Starting bid

score for performance, no markings, but the binding is worn.

Verdi: Othello, conductor's score, Bob Black's copy
$50

Starting bid

Robert Black, one of NYNME's early conductors, owned and marked up this copy of Othello. A plain conductor's score retails for about $45 but won't include Bob's insights.

Bartok mini-score bundle item
Bartok mini-score bundle
$20

Starting bid

Mini-scores for many of Bartok's greatest hits: six string quartets, Contrasts, Violin Concerto, Divertimento, Cantata Profana, Dance Suite for Orchestra, Music for String Instruments, Percussion and Celesta, Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.

Janáček String Quartets No 1 & 2 mini study scores item
Janáček String Quartets No 1 & 2 mini study scores
$20

Starting bid

Janáček wrote String Quartet No 1 - 'The Kreutzer Sonata' quartet in a burst in the fall of 1923. It refers to Tolstoy's novel which refers to Beethoven's Sonata.

He composed String Quartet No. 2 "Intimate Letters" in 1928. It was inspired by his long and spiritual friendship with Kamila Stösslová, a married woman 38 years his junior. It has been referred to as Janáček's "manifesto on love." Both works were commissioned by the Bohemian String Quartet.

Beethoven String Quartet mini study scores item
Beethoven String Quartet mini study scores item
Beethoven String Quartet mini study scores
$20

Starting bid

Includes 2 of the Razumovsky quartets - opus 59 #1, #3, plus, the last five - opus 127, 130, 131, 132, 133, and the Grosse Fuge

Three Mozart books item
Three Mozart books
$50

Starting bid

by Wolfgang Hildenschimer, Maynard Solomon (excellent!), Robbins Landon. About 30 years old. out of print.

"Maynard Solomon writes about Mozart and his music in an intimate and insightful style which communicates more about the music's power than any other scholarship I have read."  - Jayn Rosenfeld

Beethoven bundle item
Beethoven bundle
$15

Starting bid

Score to Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, plus two books by Maynard Solomon on Beethoven.

2 CDs featuring Chris Finckel, cellist with NYNME item
2 CDs featuring Chris Finckel, cellist with NYNME item
2 CDs featuring Chris Finckel, cellist with NYNME
$10

Starting bid

out of print CDs - one by the esteemed Manhattan Quartet playing Dvořák, the other featuring the Finckel Cello Quartet playing Bach arrangements.

Chamber music coaching with Jayn Rosenfeld
$100

Starting bid

needs blurb, a website link to Jayn's website? how much time, what size ensemble, what special skills Jayn brings to chamber music coaching.

2 tickets to NY Phil in 2026-27 season item
2 tickets to NY Phil in 2026-27 season
$300

Starting bid

Seats located in the Orchestra. Wu Tsai Theatre.

Estimated value $400.

2 tickets to New York City Ballet item
2 tickets to New York City Ballet item
2 tickets to New York City Ballet item
2 tickets to New York City Ballet
$150

Starting bid

NYNME’s pianist, Stephen Gosling can provide you with 2 complimentary tickets to whatever NYCB show you wish to attend (depending on availability, of course), including the current Spring Season, but also Fall, if you prefer that.  If you are the winning bidder, you will be given his contact information, and you can follow up with him – your ticket request must be received by the Thursday before the week of the performance you want to see. 

Retail value:  $110 - $600+

Interior Design consult with Jane Mogel item
Interior Design consult with Jane Mogel
$150

Starting bid

1 hour consult with Jan Mogel. https://janemogelinteriordesign.com/

One hour interior design consultation valued at $200. Suggestions for: color schemes, furniture, floor covering, wallcovering, window treatments, lighting, art accessories. "I can send you a gift certificate which is printed on my letterhead." from Jane M.


Village walking tour with VIrginia Stotz
$150

Starting bid

Greenwich Village tour, with historian Viginia Stotz. needs website link and more information. duration, time and place TBD.

Issey Miyake pleated gown item
Issey Miyake pleated gown
$500

Starting bid

Perfect for performing, the pleats of this elegant designer gown allow it to fit a wide range of sizes. (The model is about 5' 4")

Original retail price ~$7,000

Jaeger's of London white silk tunic item
Jaeger's of London white silk tunic
$100

Starting bid

Silk tunic with painted blue abstract flowers, with underlining. One size fits many

Grace of Monaco silk scarf item
Grace of Monaco silk scarf
$75

Starting bid

Princess Grace of Monaco brand silk scarf, 'The Promenade Silk' in rose gold.

35 x 35 inches.

retail value $290.

Silk beaded Jacket item
Silk beaded Jacket
$50

Starting bid

Size medium sheer silk navy evening jacket, hand beaded.

Pink brand dressy shoes item
Pink brand dressy shoes item
Pink brand dressy shoes
$20

Starting bid

Never worn, strappy wedge dress shoes. size 8

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!