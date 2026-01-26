The New York New Music Ensemble Silent Auction 2026

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silkscreen and archival inkjet print, unframed
10 X 8 inches
$900.00
published by the Lower Eastside Printshop
2022
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oil on canvas
10 X 8 inches
2017
$1000.00
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Mixed media, paper
14 " x 9-1/2"
unframed
1996
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oil on clayboard
12 x 36 (note image shown is slight;y cropped by Zeffy)
2006
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color photograph
18 x 22 inches
frame included
year = ?
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color photograph, ed. 5 of 7
Archival pigment ink on Hahnemühle Paper Rag Baryta
22 x 18 inches,
frame not included
2022
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Quilt, designed and crafted by Jayn Rosenfeld, emeritus flutist and long time Director of the NYNME. Cotton fabric and batting. Queen size.
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7' x 6-1/2' quilt, cotton front and batting, back polyester. Chinese
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88" x 92"
hand made, of whole cloth (rather than pieces)
90% cotton.
Chinese
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37x 56 inches, or approx. 3 x 4-1/2 feet.
Made by Empire Quilters Guild.
All cotton
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6' x 6-1/2' feet.
Pieced, painted and applique. Cotton plus odds and ends
Made by Jayn Rosenfeld, flutist emeritus of NYNME.
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10 years old
In mint condition barely used
Color is burgundy
Original price $1,000.
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Bright red student flute
lacquered nickel silver, brand new
brand: Mendini by Cecilio
works very well, value $125
cleaning rod, carrying strap, floor stand, screwdriver included
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Monuments of Renaissance Music,
General Editor: Edward. E. Lowinsky
THE MEDICI CODEX OF 1518
A Choirbook of Motets Dedicated to Lorenzo de' Medici, Duke of Urbino
Historical Introduction and Commentary by Edward E. Lowinsky
Volumes III, IV, V
Dimensions of each volume: 14" x 10.5" x 1.5"
Weight: heavy
~ ca1968. University of Chicago Press
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New, purchased a year ago. No markings. Retail price is $200
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This is a 40 year old copy of Organbook before he published Organbook 2 and 3. The binding is worn. Retail price $35
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One of the most important works for solo piano of the 20th century. Retail price is $45. This copy is 10 years old, with no markings only a small stain on the cover.
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This is a Dover facsimile edition of the composer's manuscript, from the Morgan Library. Out of print.
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score for performance, no markings, but the binding is worn.
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Robert Black, one of NYNME's early conductors, owned and marked up this copy of Othello. A plain conductor's score retails for about $45 but won't include Bob's insights.
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Mini-scores for many of Bartok's greatest hits: six string quartets, Contrasts, Violin Concerto, Divertimento, Cantata Profana, Dance Suite for Orchestra, Music for String Instruments, Percussion and Celesta, Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.
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Janáček wrote String Quartet No 1 - 'The Kreutzer Sonata' quartet in a burst in the fall of 1923. It refers to Tolstoy's novel which refers to Beethoven's Sonata.
He composed String Quartet No. 2 "Intimate Letters" in 1928. It was inspired by his long and spiritual friendship with Kamila Stösslová, a married woman 38 years his junior. It has been referred to as Janáček's "manifesto on love." Both works were commissioned by the Bohemian String Quartet.
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Includes 2 of the Razumovsky quartets - opus 59 #1, #3, plus, the last five - opus 127, 130, 131, 132, 133, and the Grosse Fuge
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by Wolfgang Hildenschimer, Maynard Solomon (excellent!), Robbins Landon. About 30 years old. out of print.
"Maynard Solomon writes about Mozart and his music in an intimate and insightful style which communicates more about the music's power than any other scholarship I have read." - Jayn Rosenfeld
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Score to Beethoven's Missa Solemnis, plus two books by Maynard Solomon on Beethoven.
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out of print CDs - one by the esteemed Manhattan Quartet playing Dvořák, the other featuring the Finckel Cello Quartet playing Bach arrangements.
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needs blurb, a website link to Jayn's website? how much time, what size ensemble, what special skills Jayn brings to chamber music coaching.
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Seats located in the Orchestra. Wu Tsai Theatre.
Estimated value $400.
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NYNME’s pianist, Stephen Gosling can provide you with 2 complimentary tickets to whatever NYCB show you wish to attend (depending on availability, of course), including the current Spring Season, but also Fall, if you prefer that. If you are the winning bidder, you will be given his contact information, and you can follow up with him – your ticket request must be received by the Thursday before the week of the performance you want to see.
Retail value: $110 - $600+
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1 hour consult with Jan Mogel. https://janemogelinteriordesign.com/
One hour interior design consultation valued at $200. Suggestions for: color schemes, furniture, floor covering, wallcovering, window treatments, lighting, art accessories. "I can send you a gift certificate which is printed on my letterhead." from Jane M.
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Greenwich Village tour, with historian Viginia Stotz. needs website link and more information. duration, time and place TBD.
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Perfect for performing, the pleats of this elegant designer gown allow it to fit a wide range of sizes. (The model is about 5' 4")
Original retail price ~$7,000
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Silk tunic with painted blue abstract flowers, with underlining. One size fits many
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Princess Grace of Monaco brand silk scarf, 'The Promenade Silk' in rose gold.
35 x 35 inches.
retail value $290.
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Size medium sheer silk navy evening jacket, hand beaded.
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Never worn, strappy wedge dress shoes. size 8
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