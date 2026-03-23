The Newfound Way

Hosted by

The Newfound Way

About this event

Sales closed

The Newfound Way's Easter Basket Auction

Pick-up location

545 Pleasant St, Bristol, NH 03222, USA

"The Joy of the Lord" Floral Planter item
"The Joy of the Lord" Floral Planter
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful floral gift arrangement is a perfect addition to any home or a thoughtful gift for a loved one. It features a lush yellow chrysanthemum plant, known for representing joy and optimism.

"Be Joyful Always" Floral Planter item
"Be Joyful Always" Floral Planter
$25

Starting bid

This charming floral gift arrangement features a vibrant potted plant presented in an inspirational keepsake container. It is a perfect choice for adding a touch of nature and spiritual encouragement to any home or office.

Shark-Themed "Jawsome" Kids Easter Basket item
Shark-Themed "Jawsome" Kids Easter Basket
$25

Starting bid

This vibrant Shark-Themed Activity Basket is packed with fun and faith encouragement making it an ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, or as a special treat. The set features a playful shark bucket filled with a variety of toys, activities, and sweet treats.

Sweet Harvest Pink & Gold Gift Basket item
Sweet Harvest Pink & Gold Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

This charming custom-curated gift basket is a perfect blend of cozy flavors of coffee, treats and elegant pink aesthetics. Offering a thoughtful mix of high-quality treats and beautiful presentation.


Bristol Breakfast - Gina’s Place Gift Basket item
Bristol Breakfast - Gina’s Place Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes a $25 gift certificate to Gina’s Place in Bristol, NH. Known for its "farm-fresh" breakfast and homemade breads, this local favorite is a go-to for classics like French toast.

Odysea Coffee #1 item
Odysea Coffee #1
$15

Starting bid

Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey LatteCold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.

Odysea Coffee #2 item
Odysea Coffee #2
$15

Starting bid

Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey LatteCold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.

Odysea Coffee #3 item
Odysea Coffee #3
$15

Starting bid

Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey LatteCold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.

The Breakfast Club Gina’s Place Gift Basket item
The Breakfast Club Gina’s Place Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes a $25 gift certificate to Gina’s Place on Pleasant Street. This local staple is beloved for its "farm-fresh" breakfast, home-baked muffins.

Shark-Themed Activity Basket #2 item
Shark-Themed Activity Basket #2
$25

Starting bid

This vibrant Shark-Themed Activity Basket is packed with fun and faith encouragement making it an ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, or as a special treat. The set features a playful shark bucket filled with a variety of toys, activities, and sweet treats.

WEBSTERS Donuts & Pies item
WEBSTERS Donuts & Pies
$20

Starting bid

3 Whoopie Pies and Apple Pie

Tea Basket item
Tea Basket
$20

Starting bid

Tea Basket

Coffee Easter Basket #1 item
Coffee Easter Basket #1
$10

Starting bid

Coffee Easter Basket

Coffee Easter Basket #2 item
Coffee Easter Basket #2
$10

Starting bid

Coffee Easter Basket

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