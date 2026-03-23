The Newfound Way's Easter Basket Auction

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This beautiful floral gift arrangement is a perfect addition to any home or a thoughtful gift for a loved one. It features a lush yellow chrysanthemum plant, known for representing joy and optimism.
Starting bid
This charming floral gift arrangement features a vibrant potted plant presented in an inspirational keepsake container. It is a perfect choice for adding a touch of nature and spiritual encouragement to any home or office.
Starting bid
This vibrant Shark-Themed Activity Basket is packed with fun and faith encouragement making it an ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, or as a special treat. The set features a playful shark bucket filled with a variety of toys, activities, and sweet treats.
Starting bid
This charming custom-curated gift basket is a perfect blend of cozy flavors of coffee, treats and elegant pink aesthetics. Offering a thoughtful mix of high-quality treats and beautiful presentation.
Starting bid
Includes a $25 gift certificate to Gina’s Place in Bristol, NH. Known for its "farm-fresh" breakfast and homemade breads, this local favorite is a go-to for classics like French toast.
Starting bid
Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey Latte, Cold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.
Starting bid
Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey Latte, Cold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.
Starting bid
Includes a $20 gift card to Odysea Coffee Roasters on Lake St. This amount is perfect for enjoying several of their popular handcrafted beverages, such as a Lavender Honey Latte, Cold Brew, or an artisanal Pour Over.
Starting bid
Includes a $25 gift certificate to Gina’s Place on Pleasant Street. This local staple is beloved for its "farm-fresh" breakfast, home-baked muffins.
Starting bid
This vibrant Shark-Themed Activity Basket is packed with fun and faith encouragement making it an ideal gift for birthdays, Easter, or as a special treat. The set features a playful shark bucket filled with a variety of toys, activities, and sweet treats.
Starting bid
3 Whoopie Pies and Apple Pie
Starting bid
Tea Basket
Starting bid
Coffee Easter Basket
Starting bid
Coffee Easter Basket
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