Nick Itkin Foundation

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Nick Itkin Foundation

About this event

The Nick Itkin Foundation: Champions in Life Program Launch

431 W 7th St

Los Angeles, CA 90014, USA

General Admission: Foundation Launch Attendee 🤺
Free

Join us at the LA Athletic Club for the official unveiling of our mission to bring play equity and mentorship to Los Angeles youth.


Can’t attend? You can still support! 🌟

Click donate below to support our free Sunday classes and mentorship programs. 100% of your gift helps create vital pathways for the next generation to learn, compete, and lead.

Supporter Ticket: Fund a Champion 🏆
Pay what you can

Your contribution helps dismantle the financial hurdles of fencing and empowers underserved youth in Los Angeles. Select a level or enter your own amount below:

  • $50 – Gear Up & Get Started: Can provide a student with a fencing mask and glove.
  • $100 – Monthly Community Impact: Helps sustain free classes for one student.
  • $250 – The Tournament Pathway: Aids in the removal of travel and entry fee barriers, allowing a young athlete to take lessons and compete.
  • $500 – Holistic Champion Scholarship: Advances a student’s academic tutoring, leadership mentorship, and family engagement.
  • $1,000+ – Legacy Founder: Supports the expansion of the Sunday classes into new neighborhoods as we build toward the LA28 Olympics.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!