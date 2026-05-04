The Nick Itkin Foundation: Champions in Life Program Launch

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About this event
Join us at the LA Athletic Club for the official unveiling of our mission to bring play equity and mentorship to Los Angeles youth.
Can’t attend? You can still support! 🌟
Click donate below to support our free Sunday classes and mentorship programs. 100% of your gift helps create vital pathways for the next generation to learn, compete, and lead.
Your contribution helps dismantle the financial hurdles of fencing and empowers underserved youth in Los Angeles. Select a level or enter your own amount below:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!