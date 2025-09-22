eventClosed

The Noir Affair - Silent Auction

Pickup Location:

111 Route U.S. 46 West, Lodi, NJ 07644, USA

Slay Baby Hair Studio Braiding Style item
Slay Baby Hair Studio Braiding Style
$50

$200 gift voucher to cover costs of a braiding style by Slay Baby Hair Studio

Sangria and Self Care Basket item
Sangria and Self Care Basket
$15

The ultimate unwind starter pack. Toast to “me time” with two bottles of Lush Sangria (crafted with love by a Black-owned company), then melt into a cocoon of comfort with bubble bath, shower gel, bath salts, and body cream. A soy candle and diffuser set the mood, slippers wrap you in cozy, and a journal waits for your best thoughts (or your grocery list—it’s judgment free). It’s a full-body exhale in a basket. Value is $75

The "Perfect Night In" Basket item
The "Perfect Night In" Basket
$35

Cancel your plans—this basket is the plan. Stocked with four bottles of Black-owned Lush Sangria, it’s ready to share (or not, we won’t tell). Snack your way from salsa and chips to chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel chocolates, shortbread cookies, and more. Whether it’s a game night, date night, or just a well-deserved “me night,” this collection delivers sweet, savory, and sippable joy. Valued at $135

Confidence, Bottled - The L'Oreal Gift Basket item
Confidence, Bottled - The L'Oreal Gift Basket
$200

Because beauty isn’t just seen—it’s felt. Step into your spotlight with a basket designed for the ultimate glow-up. From CeraVe’s trusted cleansers and retinol serum to SkinCeuticals’ powerhouse treatments, your skincare game is covered. Top it off with Lancôme’s iconic La Vie Est Belle parfum for that signature touch. Add in IT Confidence in a Cream for radiance and Mizani’s styling duo for flawless hair, and you’re red-carpet ready—whether it’s date night or just a really good selfie. Valued at $505.

One Room Interior Design Consultation item
One Room Interior Design Consultation
$100

Upgrade a room in your home with this interior design consultation with Deandra Coleman Interiors. Valued at $599

Loc Retwist Service (for Men and Women) item
Loc Retwist Service (for Men and Women)
$25

Retie your locs with Anointed Locs. Service valued at $150

Massage at The Now Massage item
Massage at The Now Massage
$30

80-minute massage at the Now Massage in Montclair, NJ. Details on how to redeem will be provided once won. Valued at $122

Nights Over Egypt - Oil Painting item
Nights Over Egypt - Oil Painting
$100

An original oil painting by Marlon Sullivan (Instagram: freshwarpaint / www.freshwarpaint.store)

Alpha Kappa Alpha - Themed Basket #1
$125

Pink & green gold bangle, pearl necklace & earrings set, AKA, Inc. pinky pop socket, Lilly Pulitzer wexlee skirted romper size 10, Lilly Pulitzer green Bristow cardigan Size M (Valued at $431)

Alpha Kappa Alpha - Themed Basket #2 item
Alpha Kappa Alpha - Themed Basket #2
$125

Pink & green gold bangle, pearl necklace & earrings set, AKA, Inc. bag tag, Lilly Pulitzer Tilli maxi dress size 10, Lilly Pulitzer Brockton polo cardigan Size M (Valued at $441)

Candle Basket item
Candle Basket
$40

Passport Seven Candle Basket: Hand-poured soy candles inspiring travel of modish living and wanderlust (Valued at $170)

Madame Claude Wine Basket
$75

Wine basket that includes two bottles of wine, charcuterie supplies, fondue supplies, and wine accessories, and one Rumba Cubana $25 gift card (valued at $250)

Rhythm & Brows - Spa Day Gift Set item
Rhythm & Brows - Spa Day Gift Set
$50

Perfect spa day gift set including a complimentary deluxe facial (valued $135) at Rhythm & Brows in Bayonne, NJ and a product box (valued $69).

Body Butter & Candle Set item
Body Butter & Candle Set
$25

2 All Natural Body Butters from Goldin Brown and 1 handmade candle and diffuser from Bleue Phoenix Candles

Estate Planning Services by April C. Bauknight, ESQ item
Estate Planning Services by April C. Bauknight, ESQ
$300

Includes preparation of a will, power of attorney, and healthcare directive by April C. Bauknight, ESQ. Valued at $2,500

Pooka Spa Gift Set - White Sage and Sorrel item
Pooka Spa Gift Set - White Sage and Sorrel
$20

Includes a body scrub, body butter, and spa candle (Valued at $76). All natural and organic products in the scent of White Sage & Sorrel

Pooka Spa Gift Set - Peach Sangria item
Pooka Spa Gift Set - Peach Sangria
$30

AN ASSORTMENT OF LUXE PRODUCTS INCLUDING A SPA CANDLE AND MATCHSTICKS: Nothing tastes better than a delicious ripe peach.  This delicious fragrance will transport you to the soft breezes of the summer bayou.  You'll be met with a glass of ripe fruits over a blend of reds and whites to make a fantastic sangria. A sophisticated peach fragrance, with a hint of berries and wine 

Set: Body Oil, Body Butter, Luxury Spa Candle, Body Scrub


Dress by Apaade Designs item
Dress by Apaade Designs
$30

Original dress by Apaadde Designs, inspired by Ghanaian culture. Blue/yellow fabric, size S/M

Dress by Apaade Designs
$30

Original dress by Apaadde Designs, inspired by Ghanaian culture. Red/Green fabric, size S/M

$50 Gift Voucher - Dominican Prestige Salon
$15

$50 Gift Voucher - Dominican Prestige Salon in Orange, NJ

