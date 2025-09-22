The Noir Affair - Silent Auction

Because beauty isn’t just seen—it’s felt. Step into your spotlight with a basket designed for the ultimate glow-up. From CeraVe’s trusted cleansers and retinol serum to SkinCeuticals’ powerhouse treatments, your skincare game is covered. Top it off with Lancôme’s iconic La Vie Est Belle parfum for that signature touch. Add in IT Confidence in a Cream for radiance and Mizani’s styling duo for flawless hair, and you’re red-carpet ready—whether it’s date night or just a really good selfie. Valued at $505.