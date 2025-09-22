The Noir Affair - Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
$200 gift voucher to cover costs of a braiding style by Slay Baby Hair Studio
The ultimate unwind starter pack. Toast to “me time” with two bottles of Lush Sangria (crafted with love by a Black-owned company), then melt into a cocoon of comfort with bubble bath, shower gel, bath salts, and body cream. A soy candle and diffuser set the mood, slippers wrap you in cozy, and a journal waits for your best thoughts (or your grocery list—it’s judgment free). It’s a full-body exhale in a basket. Value is $75
Cancel your plans—this basket is the plan. Stocked with four bottles of Black-owned Lush Sangria, it’s ready to share (or not, we won’t tell). Snack your way from salsa and chips to chocolate-covered pretzels, caramel chocolates, shortbread cookies, and more. Whether it’s a game night, date night, or just a well-deserved “me night,” this collection delivers sweet, savory, and sippable joy. Valued at $135
Because beauty isn’t just seen—it’s felt. Step into your spotlight with a basket designed for the ultimate glow-up. From CeraVe’s trusted cleansers and retinol serum to SkinCeuticals’ powerhouse treatments, your skincare game is covered. Top it off with Lancôme’s iconic La Vie Est Belle parfum for that signature touch. Add in IT Confidence in a Cream for radiance and Mizani’s styling duo for flawless hair, and you’re red-carpet ready—whether it’s date night or just a really good selfie. Valued at $505.
Upgrade a room in your home with this interior design consultation with Deandra Coleman Interiors. Valued at $599
Retie your locs with Anointed Locs. Service valued at $150
80-minute massage at the Now Massage in Montclair, NJ. Details on how to redeem will be provided once won. Valued at $122
Pink & green gold bangle, pearl necklace & earrings set, AKA, Inc. pinky pop socket, Lilly Pulitzer wexlee skirted romper size 10, Lilly Pulitzer green Bristow cardigan Size M (Valued at $431)
Pink & green gold bangle, pearl necklace & earrings set, AKA, Inc. bag tag, Lilly Pulitzer Tilli maxi dress size 10, Lilly Pulitzer Brockton polo cardigan Size M (Valued at $441)
Passport Seven Candle Basket: Hand-poured soy candles inspiring travel of modish living and wanderlust (Valued at $170)
Wine basket that includes two bottles of wine, charcuterie supplies, fondue supplies, and wine accessories, and one Rumba Cubana $25 gift card (valued at $250)
Perfect spa day gift set including a complimentary deluxe facial (valued $135) at Rhythm & Brows in Bayonne, NJ and a product box (valued $69).
2 All Natural Body Butters from Goldin Brown and 1 handmade candle and diffuser from Bleue Phoenix Candles
Includes preparation of a will, power of attorney, and healthcare directive by April C. Bauknight, ESQ. Valued at $2,500
Includes a body scrub, body butter, and spa candle (Valued at $76). All natural and organic products in the scent of White Sage & Sorrel
AN ASSORTMENT OF LUXE PRODUCTS INCLUDING A SPA CANDLE AND MATCHSTICKS: Nothing tastes better than a delicious ripe peach. This delicious fragrance will transport you to the soft breezes of the summer bayou. You'll be met with a glass of ripe fruits over a blend of reds and whites to make a fantastic sangria. A sophisticated peach fragrance, with a hint of berries and wine
Set: Body Oil, Body Butter, Luxury Spa Candle, Body Scrub
Original dress by Apaadde Designs, inspired by Ghanaian culture. Blue/yellow fabric, size S/M
Original dress by Apaadde Designs, inspired by Ghanaian culture. Red/Green fabric, size S/M
$50 Gift Voucher - Dominican Prestige Salon in Orange, NJ
