The Nokesville School PTO's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Learn how to make a drawstring backpack after school from 3-4:30; winner will be allowed to invite 3 friends to enjoy this activity.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive front row seats for their family plus a $10 concession credit! The show is on June 1st at 6 PM.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive 6 reserved seats + 1 parking space for the 8th grade promotion to be held June 11 at 6 PM.
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive 6 reserved seats + 1 parking space for the 8th grade promotion to be held June 11 at 6 PM.
Starting bid
Invite 9 friends for a fun open gym experience!
Starting bid
Invite 5 friends for a fun afternoon playing Super Smash Bros! Activity will be from 3:00-4:15, date TBD. Includes snacks!
Starting bid
Invite 4 friends for a fun afternoon with Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke! Activity will be from 3-4, date TBD. Snacks Included!
Starting bid
Invite 4 friends for a fun afternoon with Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke! Activity will be from 3-4, date TBD. Snacks included!
Starting bid
Ms. Weiss, Ms. Tiffany, Ms. Antje, & Ms. Simpson host this fun afternoon from 3:15-4:15 for the winner + 9 friends! Snacks included!
Starting bid
Mrs. Sicheri, Mrs. Dumas, and Ms. Pixley are hosting a Taylor Swift Party for you plus up to 11 friends! Includes pizza, bracelets, painting & music! 3:15-4:45, date TBD
Starting bid
1 winner plus 11 friends get to spend their lunch playing volleyball and noshing on pizza and dessert with Ms. Gastley
Starting bid
Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.
Starting bid
Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.
Starting bid
Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.
Starting bid
The winner plus 5 friends will get to complete a weaving project after school! Date TBD, snacks provided!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!