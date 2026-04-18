Hosted by

The Nokesville School Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Sales closed

The Nokesville School PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

12375 Aden Rd, Nokesville, VA 20181, USA

Sewing Lesson with Ms. Winslow (5th to 8th grade) item
Sewing Lesson with Ms. Winslow (5th to 8th grade)
$20

Starting bid

Learn how to make a drawstring backpack after school from 3-4:30; winner will be allowed to invite 3 friends to enjoy this activity.

Drama Production Reserved Seating item
Drama Production Reserved Seating
$20

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive front row seats for their family plus a $10 concession credit! The show is on June 1st at 6 PM.

8th Grade Promotion Ceremony Reserved Seating (1/2) item
8th Grade Promotion Ceremony Reserved Seating (1/2)
$40

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive 6 reserved seats + 1 parking space for the 8th grade promotion to be held June 11 at 6 PM.

8th Grade Promotion Ceremony Reserved Seating (2/2) item
8th Grade Promotion Ceremony Reserved Seating (2/2)
$40

Starting bid

The winner of this item will receive 6 reserved seats + 1 parking space for the 8th grade promotion to be held June 11 at 6 PM.

Open Gym w/ Ms. Gurganious item
Open Gym w/ Ms. Gurganious
$20

Starting bid

Invite 9 friends for a fun open gym experience!

Super Smash Bros Party w/ Ms. Hujsa item
Super Smash Bros Party w/ Ms. Hujsa
$40

Starting bid

Invite 5 friends for a fun afternoon playing Super Smash Bros! Activity will be from 3:00-4:15, date TBD. Includes snacks!

STEM & Art w/ Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke (1/2) item
STEM & Art w/ Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke (1/2)
$20

Starting bid

Invite 4 friends for a fun afternoon with Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke! Activity will be from 3-4, date TBD. Snacks Included!

STEM & Art w/ Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke (2/2) item
STEM & Art w/ Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke (2/2)
$20

Starting bid

Invite 4 friends for a fun afternoon with Mrs. Vandyke and Miss Vandyke! Activity will be from 3-4, date TBD. Snacks included!

Just Dance Party on the Big Screen item
Just Dance Party on the Big Screen
$20

Starting bid

Ms. Weiss, Ms. Tiffany, Ms. Antje, & Ms. Simpson host this fun afternoon from 3:15-4:15 for the winner + 9 friends! Snacks included!

Taylor Swift Party! item
Taylor Swift Party!
$25

Starting bid

Mrs. Sicheri, Mrs. Dumas, and Ms. Pixley are hosting a Taylor Swift Party for you plus up to 11 friends! Includes pizza, bracelets, painting & music! 3:15-4:45, date TBD

Volleyball Game (Middle School only) item
Volleyball Game (Middle School only)
$20

Starting bid

1 winner plus 11 friends get to spend their lunch playing volleyball and noshing on pizza and dessert with Ms. Gastley

Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (1/3) item
Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (1/3)
$20

Starting bid

Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.

Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (2/3) item
Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (2/3)
$20

Starting bid

Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.

Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (3/3) item
Coping Skills for Healthier Minds (3/3)
$20

Starting bid

Invite 2 friends and create a coping skills basket with Mrs. Moul from 3:00-4:00, date TBD.

Weaving Art w/ Ms. Dickson item
Weaving Art w/ Ms. Dickson
$20

Starting bid

The winner plus 5 friends will get to complete a weaving project after school! Date TBD, snacks provided!

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